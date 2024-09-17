FX's The Bear had a fantastic evening at the Primetime Emmy Awards, taking home several major awards. Laraine Newman, on the other hand, is a comedy expert and is not pleased that The Bear was competiting for an Emmy.



On Sunday night, the former cast member of Saturday Night Live criticized the FX/Hulu smash show for entering the comedy categories for the 2024 Emmy Awards on X.

"Every time I think The Bear competing in the comedy category at the Emmys, I feel like I'm going to get an ulcer," Newman wrote.

Later in the award ceremony, after The Bear surpassed its own record of ten wins from the previous year to achieve a new record of 11 awards in a single season for a comedy, the actress wrote in a since-deleted tweet, "

Hannah Einbinder, Newman's daughter, was nominated this year for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for her part in Hacks; however, Liza Colón-Zayas's performance in The Bear ended up winning the Emmy. Colón-Zayas became the first Latina to win in the category, hence the victory made history as well.

Since The Bear's debut in 2022 and eventual success among Television Academy members, industry insiders have questioned the show's designation as a comedy due to the serious nature of much of its subject matter and the lack of laughter it typically elicits.

Apart from Newman, there are some others who also who have questioned why The Bear is entered in the famous award show's comedy category. Social media users have commented on it, and this year's award hosts Eugene Levy and his son Dan even joked about it during the ceremony.

The Jeremy Allen White-led series set a record for comedy series this year when it entered the Emmys with 23 nominations. Furthermore, The Bear brought home multiple Emmys in 2024, including wins for Best Actor in a Comedy Series (White) and Best Supporting Actor (Moss-Bachrach).

