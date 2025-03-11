Carey Mulligan Says Beef Season 2 Starts 'Fully Sideways' With Even More Chaos

Beef Season 2 is set to take things up a notch, according to Carey Mulligan. The first season of Netflix’s hit dark comedy followed an intense feud between Danny Cho (Steven Yeun) and Amy Lau (Ali Wong) after a road rage incident that spiraled out of control.

Now, the show returns with a new cast and storyline, promising even more chaos. Mulligan, who stars alongside Oscar Isaac, Charles Melton, Cailee Spaeny, and Youn Yuh-jung, recently teased that the upcoming season will ramp up tension even faster than before.

During an interview with ScreenRant's Liam Crowley at SXSW, Mulligan hinted that season 2 will immediately dive into unpredictable territory.

She described the new season as something that quickly escalates in unexpected ways. “It’s going sideways already,” she said. “Yeah, it is fully sideways. The kind of wonderful appeal of it is just that it's so unpredictable, and it shall remain so.”

The show’s creator, Lee Sung Jin, remains onboard as showrunner and executive producer, ensuring that Beef’s signature mix of dark humor and psychological tension continues.

Unlike season 1, which focused on personal grudges, Beef season 2 shifts its attention to power and privilege. The new storyline reportedly follows a young couple, expected to be played by Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny, who witness a heated argument between their wealthy boss and his wife at an exclusive country club.

Mulligan and Isaac are set to play the feuding couple, whose conflict sets off a series of events involving manipulation and ambition. The young couple sees the confrontation as an opportunity to gain access to the elite social circle, using what they know to their advantage.

Season 1 was known for its escalating drama, and season 2 seems ready to push the tension even further. The stakes are expected to be even higher with a new setting and different motivations driving the characters. The season’s theme of ambition, power, and deception brings a fresh dynamic, reminiscent of other high-society dramas like The White Lotus.