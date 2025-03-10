Snow White New Teaser OUT: Rachel Zegler Hops on Adventure as Gal Gadot’s Evil Queen Plots Her Sabotage

Disney has unveiled a new teaser for its highly anticipated live-action musical adaptation of Snow White. Rachel Zegler stars as the titular princess, with Gal Gadot portraying the iconic antagonist, the Evil Queen.

The newly released "Get Tickets Now" teaser offers glimpses of Zegler’s Snow White dancing and singing alongside the seven dwarfs.

"This is my kingdom. The Queen stole it from all of us," Snow White declares in the trailer. Determined to reclaim what was taken, she embarks on a perilous journey, facing magical challenges such as being swallowed by the ground and thrown into the ocean. Meanwhile, the Evil Queen orders an intense search for the princess.

The teaser is filled with musical, magical, and comedic elements. "Stand up, cheer, and experience the Disney classic like never before," a voiceover proclaims.

Director Marc Webb also shared his excitement about bringing this beloved classic to life. "I am so excited for audiences and fans around the world to see this sneak peek and revisit the magical world of Snow White," he said.

Webb stressed that the creators aimed to honor the original Disney movie. He further expressed gratitude to the “amazing” artists—from puppeteers to voice actors and motion capture technicians—who have worked hard to bring the magic to life.

He credited them with recreating the magic and bringing these iconic Disney characters to life in a “unique” way. According to the official synopsis, the story follows the titular character as she joins forces with seven dwarfs to liberate her kingdom from her cruel stepmother, the Evil Queen.

The movie is a live-action adaptation of the 1937 Disney animated film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. In addition to Gadot and Zegler, the cast includes Andrew Burnap as Jonathan, Martin Klebba as Grumpy, and Ansu Kabia as the Huntsman, among many others.

Snow White will be released in theaters on March 21, 2025.