The White Lotus Season 3 Episode 5 Teaser Hints Possible DEATH; Release Date, What to Expect, Where to Watch & More

The fifth episode of The White Lotus Season 3 is underway, and all the storylines are seeming to collide. With this, HBO has revealed the trailer for The White Lotus Season 3 Episode 5, hinting that the death of this installment is nearing.

The events that fans saw at the beginning of the season are approaching closer as Greg, Rick, and the three ladies walk into dangerous personal and literal territories.

The White Lotus Season 3 Episode 4 Recap

Titled 'Hide or Seek,' the episode starts off with Gaitok meeting Fabian, who gives him a gun as crime increases at the resort. The Ratliffs spend the day on a yacht with Chloe, Greg, Rick, and Chelsea. Chelsea confronts Rick about his Bangkok trip, and he reveals he is going to confront Jim Hollinger, who he believes killed his father.

Piper admits she lied about her thesis and plans to stay in Thailand. Timothy steals Gaitok’s gun after learning he might go to prison. Belinda finds out about Tanya’s death, while Greg secretly watches her and her son Zion.

The White Lotus Season 3 Episode 5 Trailer Breakdown and What to Expect Next

The 61-second teaser of Episode 5 opens with shots of Gaitok looking for the missing gun through cupboards and drawers. On the other side, we see a glimpse of the infamous party that is about to take place. Rick, determined to confront Jim, asks for a dangerous favor while Chelsea warns that he’s about to do something terrible.

On the other hand, Chloe fears for her life, hinting that Greg, or rather Gary, might go to extreme lengths to silence her. With tensions running high and multiple threats looming, the night promises deception, danger, and possibly even murder.

Episode 5 Release Date, and Where to Watch

The White Lotus season 3, episode 5 is set to release on Sunday, March 17, 2024, on HBO and will be available for streaming on Max. New episodes air weekly at 9 PM ET/PT. Viewers can watch the episode live on HBO or stream it on Max with a subscription.

