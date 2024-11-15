Céline Dion Hilariously Struggles to Get Siri to Play Her Recent Song as Virtual Assistant Keeps Suggesting My Heart Will Go On; WATCH

Céline Dion is once again showing her relatable, and this time it comes in the form of a video of her having a tough time explaining to Siri what she wants.

On Tuesday, November 12, the singer, 56, shared a hilarious video of herself trying to get the digital assistant to play her 2024 version of the late Edith Piaf’s song Hymne A L'Amour, only to find Siri offering to play her 1997 song My Heart Will Go On instead.

“Hey Siri, play Hymne A L'Amour by Celine Dion?” the musician requested, to which Siri replied, “I cannot find that track by Céline Dion, but here is My Heart Will Go On.”

“No! Hello,” Dion said. “No, no, no.”

Giving it a second shot, she again asked the Apple device, “Hey Siri, can you play Hymne A L'Amour by Céline Dion, please?”

“I cannot find that track by Céline Dion, but here is My Heart Will Go On,” Siri responded again.

Falling into a fit of laughter, Dion told Siri, “Never mind!”

The star then tried to communicate her needs in a strong French accent to see if it might help, and sure enough, Siri understood and played the song for Dion.

Holding the phone in disbelief, the I’m Alive singer flashed a grin as she held a thumbs up.

Dion sang Edith Piaf’s Hymne A L'Amour at the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony in July, and the performance marked her first onstage gig since she revealed her Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis in 2022.

Advertisement

The condition, for those unaware, is a rare neurological disorder that causes muscles in a person’s body to spasm and become rigid, leading to difficulty with movement and posture. The exact cause of SPS is not known, but it is believed that the body’s immune system attacks the central nervous system, particularly the spinal cord and the areas responsible for muscle movement.

Following Dion’s Olympics performance, she released her official live version of the song in October.

ALSO READ: 'Can't Answer That': Celine Dion Reveals What She Thinks About When She Can Perform Again