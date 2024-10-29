CFDA Awards 2024: Blake Lively, Kylie Jenner, Sebastian Stan And More A-Listers Attend Star-Studded Event

Explore All Entertainment Categories

Vijay 69: Akshay Kumar is ‘excited’ to see his ‘very fit friend’ Anupam Kher gearing up for triathlon; Anil Kapoor, Sikandar Kher shower love

EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan to shoot for Alpha with Alia Bhatt & Sharvari from November 9 in Mumbai

Akshay Kumar donates Rs 1 crore to provide daily feasts for Lord Ram's monkeys in Ayodhya

Meet actor who suffered brain tumor in childhood, worked as car cleaner to make ends meet, and was discovered by Rajinikanth

Anna Kendrick Reflects on 'Icky' Experience of Being Dismissed By Rude Director In Front Of 100 Extras

Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan and remaining cast to shoot final leg of film in Mumbai next? Here’s what we know

Is Mom-To-Be Gisele Bündchen Planning Home Birth For Her First Child With Boyfriend Joaquim Valente? Source Reveals

Did Gisele Bundchen Share Pregnancy News With Ex Tom Brady Before Its Public Reveal? Here's What Report Says

'I'm Just Figuring It Out': Shawn Mendes Addresses Speculation Around His Sexuality During Colorado Concert