CFDA Awards 2024: Blake Lively, Kylie Jenner, Sebastian Stan And More A-Listers Attend Star-Studded Event
From Blake Lively to Paris Hilton, read the article to know which Hollywood stars attended the glamorous CFDA Awards this year.
This year’s CFDA awards were nothing less than a star-studded affair where many prominent figures from Hollywood graced the venue with their glamorous and head-turning outfits that took the event to the next level. The ceremony was held at the American Museum of Natural History in New York on October 28, 2024.
Multiple A-list actors and actresses were in attendance, including Blake Lively, Katile Holmes, Lucy Liu, Cynthia Ervio, Sebastian Stan, De’Vine Joy Randolph, Jim Parsons, Kathryn Hahn, Charles Melton, Meghann Fayy, and Molly Ringwald, among others.
Prominent celebrities include Kylie Jenner, Paris Hilton, Law Roach, Vera Wang, Michael Kors, Troy Sivan, Victoria Monet, Addison Rae, Kelsea Ballerini, Tyla, GloRilla, Teyana Taylor, Erykah Badu, Winnie Harlow, Ciara, Nicole Richie, Jeremy O. Harris, Annie Leibovitz, Coco Rocha, Ella Emhoff, and Paige DeSorbo were also present.
But the list does not end here, because many other famous people also attended the starry night, which includes J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer, Darren Criss, Chloe King, Alix Earle, Amy Sedaris, Hari Nef, Chloe Fineman, Joan Smalls, Zac Posen, Monet McMichael, Richie Shazam, Precious Lee, Tinx, Violet Chachki, and Taylor Hill.
However, it wasn't just famous film stars, reality show stars, or supermodels attending the event. Prominent sports celebrities were also invited and among them, Sunisa Lee, Angel Reese, and Victor Cruze graced the ceremony by making fashion statements.
Along with them, other celebrities like Lucky Blue Smith and Nara Smith, Liza Koshy and Bach Mai, Nicki Hilton Rothschild, Kenneth Cole, Laufey, Sabrain Elba, Amy Fine Collins, Barbara Strum, La La Anthony, Tayshia Adams, Coco Jones, Meredith Duxbury, Donna Karen, Remi Bader, Rebecca Minkoff, Fletcher Kasell, Tanner Riche, Brandon Flynn, Kathy Hilton, Stacey Bendet and many others also brought glamour to the function.
Thom Browne welcomed all the nominees and the honorees during the award show, which was hosted by Ervio. At the event, Michael Kors, Erykah Badu, Willy Chavarria, Rachel Scott, Hamish Bowles, Henry Zankov, Annie Leibovitz, Isabel Toledo, Daniel Roseberry, and many others were honored for their respective brilliance, per PR Newswire.
Inviting celebrities to attend the event who are not only A-list actors and actresses but also influential influencers, YouTubers, and sports personalities truly made the award show more special.
