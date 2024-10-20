4th Annual Academy Museum Gala: Paul Mescal, Rita Moreno, Quentin Tarantino Take Home Honors As Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Nicole Kidman And More Stuns In Red Carpet

The 4th Annual Academy Museum Gala was a star-studded affair. While Paul Mescal, Quentin Tarantino and Rita Moreno received the honors, Nicole Kidman, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez and others graced the red carpet.

By Barsha Roy
Published on Oct 20, 2024  |  04:33 PM IST |  574
(L-R) Nicole Kidman, Ariana Grande, Paul Mescal, Quentin Tarantino, Rita Moreno and Selena Gomez at 4th Annual Academy Museum Gala (Getty Images)
(L-R) Nicole Kidman, Ariana Grande, Paul Mescal, Quentin Tarantino, Rita Moreno and Selena Gomez at 4th Annual Academy Museum Gala (Getty Images)

The 4th Annual Academy Museum Gala, which took place on October 19, 2024, in Los Angeles was a star-studded affair. Oscar-nominated actor Paul Mescal, two-time Oscar-winner and six-time nominated writer and director Quentin Tarantino as well as Oscar-winning actress, singer, and dancer Rita Moreno were among those honored during this year’s event.

The gala was co-chaired by Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman, Oscar-nominated actress Salma Hayek Pinault, Academy Museum trustee and actress Eva Longoria, award-winning actor-director Tyler Perry, Academy Museum trustee Dr. Eric Esrailian and Academy Museum Founding supporter, Jean Hersholt.

Honorees Paul Mescal, Rita Moreno and Quentin Tarantino (Getty Images)

Celebrities who attended the event and graced the red carpet include pop stars Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, singer-songwriter H.E.R, actress-singer Rita Wilson, Ariana DeBose, The Substance costars Margaret Qualley and Demi Moore, actresses Uma Thurman, Pamela Anderson, Taraji P. Henson, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Amy Poehler, Anna Kendrick, Elizabeth Banks, Joey King, Quinta Brunson and Amy Adams.

Nicole Kidman, Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez (Getty Images)

Actors Mark Hamill, Jeff Goldblum, Eddie Redmayne, Colman Domingo, Charles Melton, Ke Huy Quan, Nicholas Hoult, Sebastian Stan, actresses Mindy Kaling, Meg Ryan, Aubrey Plaza, Elizabeth Olsen, Zoe Saldana, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Wicked star Cynthia Erivo, Joker star Joaquin Phoenix with partner and actress Rooney Mara also attended the event.

Colman Domingo, Ke Huy Quan, Sebastian Stan (Getty Images)

Prominent celebrities like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Kim Kardashian, Cara Delevingne, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, Jaden Smith and Bridgerton Season One stars Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page were also spotted at the red carpet, alongside several other A-list stars.

According to Gold Derby, the 4th Annual Academy Museum Gala helped raise funds in support of museum exhibitions, public programming and education initiatives.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Kendall and Kylie Jenner and Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara (Getty Images)

Oscar-winner Rita Moreno received The Icon Award in celebration of her historic career as an actress, singer and dancer and the global cultural impact of her craft.

Academy-Award winning filmmaker Quentin Tarantino was presented with The Luminary Award, which is given to an artist for their contributions in expanding the creative possibilities of cinema.

Gladiator II star Paul Mescal received The Vantage Award, an honor given to an emerging artist or scholar who is helping to contextualize and working towards challenging dominant narratives around cinema.

