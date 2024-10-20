4th Annual Academy Museum Gala: Paul Mescal, Rita Moreno, Quentin Tarantino Take Home Honors As Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Nicole Kidman And More Stuns In Red Carpet

The 4th Annual Academy Museum Gala, which took place on October 19, 2024, in Los Angeles was a star-studded affair. Oscar-nominated actor Paul Mescal, two-time Oscar-winner and six-time nominated writer and director Quentin Tarantino as well as Oscar-winning actress, singer, and dancer Rita Moreno were among those honored during this year’s event.

The gala was co-chaired by Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman, Oscar-nominated actress Salma Hayek Pinault, Academy Museum trustee and actress Eva Longoria, award-winning actor-director Tyler Perry, Academy Museum trustee Dr. Eric Esrailian and Academy Museum Founding supporter, Jean Hersholt.

Celebrities who attended the event and graced the red carpet include pop stars Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, singer-songwriter H.E.R, actress-singer Rita Wilson, Ariana DeBose, The Substance costars Margaret Qualley and Demi Moore, actresses Uma Thurman, Pamela Anderson, Taraji P. Henson, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Amy Poehler, Anna Kendrick, Elizabeth Banks, Joey King, Quinta Brunson and Amy Adams.

Actors Mark Hamill, Jeff Goldblum, Eddie Redmayne, Colman Domingo, Charles Melton, Ke Huy Quan, Nicholas Hoult, Sebastian Stan, actresses Mindy Kaling, Meg Ryan, Aubrey Plaza, Elizabeth Olsen, Zoe Saldana, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Wicked star Cynthia Erivo, Joker star Joaquin Phoenix with partner and actress Rooney Mara also attended the event.

Prominent celebrities like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Kim Kardashian, Cara Delevingne, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, Jaden Smith and Bridgerton Season One stars Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page were also spotted at the red carpet, alongside several other A-list stars.

Advertisement

According to Gold Derby, the 4th Annual Academy Museum Gala helped raise funds in support of museum exhibitions, public programming and education initiatives.

Oscar-winner Rita Moreno received The Icon Award in celebration of her historic career as an actress, singer and dancer and the global cultural impact of her craft.

Academy-Award winning filmmaker Quentin Tarantino was presented with The Luminary Award, which is given to an artist for their contributions in expanding the creative possibilities of cinema.

Gladiator II star Paul Mescal received The Vantage Award, an honor given to an emerging artist or scholar who is helping to contextualize and working towards challenging dominant narratives around cinema.

ALSO READ: BET Hip Hop Awards 2024: Kendrick Lamar Takes Home Top Honors; Check Out Complete Winner's List HERE