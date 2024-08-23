Channing Tatum is one of the lucky few who attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour more than once. Tatum took his daughter and fiancée to see Swift perform in Los Angeles earlier this month.

The 44-year-old Magic Mike star shared pictures with his fiancée Zoë Kravitz, looking completely smitten. He also posted a selfie on Instagram with Taylor Swift's father, Scott Kingsley Swift, as "Daddy Swift" gave some of the singer's guitar picks to Tatum.

The caption read, "Date night with TSwift. The love is real and Taylor is an absolute force! Ha, and got some guitar picks I’m gonna sell for charity from big daddy Swift himself. Legend he is. #swiftiesforever #tstheerastour."

While appearing on Late Night Wednesday, Channing Tatum spoke about the special gift he received from Taylor Swift's father and how he plans to use it for a good cause. Tatum told host Seth Meyers, "Massive guitar picks, and I would like to sell them. I would really like to sell them, but I want to sell them for charity."

Tatum did not specify which charity he would donate the funds to or how fans would be able to purchase one of Taylor's picks. Reflecting on Swift's concerts, Channing mentioned earlier in his conversation with Seth how packed her show at Wembley Stadium was. Recalling the experience of entering the arena, he remarked, "It's really scary how full the stadium is."

Channing attended the concert with his ladylove, Kravitz who is also the director of his latest flick, Blink Twice. E.T. Feigenbaum and Kravitz co-wrote Blink Twice, which stars Naomi Ackie as cocktail waitress Frida, who meets up with Channing Tatum's character Slater King, a tech tycoon.

Slater takes her to his private island, where strange things start to happen. Adria Arjona, Christian Slater, Kyle MacLachlan, Haley Joel Osment, Simon Rex, Alia Shawkat, and Geena Davis also star in the movie.

