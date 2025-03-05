Charlie Sheen Has a Strained Relationship With His And Ex-Wife Denise Richards’ Daughters? Find Out

Denise Richards isn't backing down from being unfiltered. The actress and reality show star opened up about the “complicated” relationship that she and ex-husband Charlie Sheen’s daughters—Sami and Lola—share with their father.

She discussed this during a conversation with US Weekly (published on March 4). The Starship Troopers star stated, “It’s a complicated relationship... it’s been from day one.”

Richards shared that both of her children are finding their own way in the relationship, and that is perfectly fine. She also mentioned that while things can have their ups and downs, they “always get through it.”

The Bravo star expressed her belief that her new reality show—Denise Richards & Her Wild Things—will be relatable to viewers because of its focus on familial dynamics, stating, “It’s not easy having a blended family.”

Advertisement

Richards also said that no matter the circumstances, being divorced is “not easy,” but one does their “best to try to keep things as positive and peaceful as possible."

While talking about her father, 19-year-old Lola expressed to the outlet that she enjoys her life much more when they have a relationship because, if that is not the case, she hates experiencing the “feeling of not talking.” She acknowledged that they sometimes go through “ups and downs,” but overall, their relationship is “good.”

Lola also stated that her father’s blunt nature has helped her when she has felt anxious. She told the publication that when she started experiencing difficulties with mental health, Sheen assisted her. Since he is not “very emotional” and gets straight to the “point,” this approach has been beneficial for her.

Advertisement

On the other hand, 20-year-old Sami did not delve into her dynamic with her dad. She simply stated, “I think that’s what the show is for,” while mentioning that it is a "complicated" relationship.