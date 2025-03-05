Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Kids Surprise Her with THIS For Netflix's With Love, Meghan Debut

Meghan Markle received an adorable surprise from her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, as she prepared for the release of her new Netflix cooking show, With Love, Meghan. The Duchess shared the heartfelt message at a special screening of the series, where she made an unexpected appearance.

Among the clips and images Meghan posted on Instagram, one stood out—a handwritten card from her family that read: "Congratulations mumma! We love your show, and we love you! Lili, Archie, Papa xx." While Prince Harry appeared to have helped write part of the note—especially the British spelling of “mumma”—five-year-old Archie proudly signed his own name.

The highly anticipated With Love, Meghan premiered on Netflix at 3 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The debut episode featured Meghan cooking with her longtime makeup artist, Daniel Martin, reminiscing about their early days working together. In a sweet moment, Meghan put him to work chopping cherry tomatoes—only to end up administering first aid after he accidentally cut his finger.

Later in the series, Meghan teamed up with chef Roy Choi to make pickles and bonded over their shared habit of keeping things tidy. The two laughed about always cleaning up as they go, with Meghan joking that she even tidies up hotel rooms before checking out.

With her family’s love and support behind her, Meghan’s latest project is already off to a heartwarming start. With Love, Meghan promises to offer more personal moments, delicious recipes, and stories from the Duchess’ life—one dish at a time.