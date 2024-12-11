Cher and Dick Van Dyke Forced To Evacuate Malibu Homes As Franklin Fire Scorches Over 3,000 Acres; Latest On The Crisis Here

Cher and Dick Van Dyke have reportedly evacuated their Malibu mansions as the Franklin fire continues to spread and scorch properties since beginning on Monday, December 9.

The Mary Poppins star, 98, announced via Facebook that he and his wife, Arlene, fled their estate along with their pets on Tuesday. “Arlene and I have evacuated with our animals except for Bobo,” he wrote. Bobo, Van Dyke’s cat, apparently escaped as the family rushed out the door. The actor expressed hope for his cat’s safety as well as the safety of the community in Serra Retreat amid the raging fire.

Cher, 78, and her pets, meanwhile, checked into a hotel on Monday night, her publicist told The New York Times.

Actress Barbra Streisand, 82, also resides in Malibu, though her representative didn’t confirm her whereabouts as of Tuesday, the outlet reported.

As of writing this article, the Franklin fire had scorched up to more than 3,000 acres of land since breaking out according to California Fire.

It is zero per cent contained, though no injuries or casualties have been reported so far, per USA Today. The blaze was fueled by roaring Santa Ana winds and low-humidity conditions, but the official cause has yet to be determined.

A red flag warning is expected to remain in place until Wednesday, with the Weather Service reporting 45 mph winds and 65 mph gusts.

Fires have devastated Malibu before, impacting many Hollywood celebrities.

In November 2018, the Woolsey Fire burned down Miley Cyrus and her then-husband Liam Hemsworth’s multimillion-dollar estate. “My house no longer stands, but the memories shared with family and friends stand strong,” the Grammy winner wrote via X at the time. “I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely, and that’s all that matters right now,” she added.

Gerard Butler, Robin Thicke, and Neil Young also lost their homes in the fire, as per myriad media reports.

