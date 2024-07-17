Chrissy Teigen Reveals Husband John Legend Had Been Wearing the Chef's Hat Lately at Home; Deets Inside

The 38-year-old model and creator of Cravings by Chrissy Teigen, Chrissy Teigen, showed her respect for her husband John Legend, and his remarkable culinary abilities in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE.

She disclosed that Legend has genuinely evolved into an expert cook, regularly surprising her with delectable meals. Teigen expressed her happiness at seeing her musician husband flourish in the kitchen—a skill that came as a surprise to him.

Teigen also talked about how her brand, Cravings by Chrissy Teigen, participated in Amazon Prime Day. She emphasized how the firm is offering exceptional bargains and displaying its distinctive products during this major shopping event. Teigen's excitement for both her husband's culinary accomplishments and her brand's participation in Prime Day was palpable throughout the chat.

John Legend's culinary journey

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen's spouse, has been cooking a lot lately, she revealed. She said that within the past year, he has improved his cooking significantly. Teigen revealed that John likes to spend time in the kitchen and listen to one of his favorite podcasts.

She added that their family is happy because he has been cooking a lot lately. Teigen complimented John's cooking skills and mentioned their children, Miles Theodore, Wren Alexander, Luna Simone, and Esti Maxine.

Teigen says, "We have our staple recipes that we make a few times a week in the house." When asked what she and Legend prefer to cook.

Chrissy Teigen stated that making a complete Branzino is one of her favorite meals because it is simple and quick. She stated that it only takes around 30 minutes and that they cook everything at the same time, including broccoli and cherry tomatoes.

Teigen stated that when she cooks for John Legend, she typically prepares her short rib meal with sweet potato mash, which she says is one of his favorites. She also mentioned that John's favorite soup is her onion soup, and they like preparing meals for one another.

Teigen's prime day delights

Chrissy Teigen said that for the first time, she and her company will participate in Prime Day on Tuesday, July 16, and Wednesday, July 17. She explained that people can pre-register for Prime Day discounts ahead of the major sales. Teigen mentioned that she is a huge fan of Amazon and pretty much lives off of it.

A few of her items will be available on Prime Day. These consist of the Chocolate Chunk Cookie Mix, Buttermilk, Chrissy's Ultimate Banana Bread Mix, and Heavenly Coconut Key Lime Cake Mix.

Teigen expressed her joy at participating in Prime Day and showcasing her goods. She stressed how much she loves shopping on Amazon for herself and is excited to be able to provide her followers with amazing discounts on her well-liked mixes. Teigen wants to share her love of baking and cooking with as many people as possible by taking part in Prime Day.

The Chili Sauce Duo with Mochi Pancake Waffle Mix. The Better Baker Set, The Perfect Pan, and The Chef's Silicone Set are all available. As the "biggest supporter" and initial tester for the brand, Teigen claims that Legend makes sure that "nothing goes to the factory without him trying it first and approving it."

It follows that a product bears his name. (John's Delectable Golden Cookie Mix is included in the Prime Day discount.) "I wanted him to have something that he really, really loved, and John's always been a big peanut butter lover," Teigen explains. "He's very proud of his cookie."

ALSO READ: Chrissy Teigen Posts Snippets From Her Family Mexico Vacation; Calls It 'Home'