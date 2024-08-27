Christie Brinkley And Chevy Chase Reunite For A Road Trip 41 Years After Starring in National Lampoon’s Vacation

Have you ever reunited with an old and familiar face after years, and felt a thrill like never before? Veteran actors Christie Brinkley and Chevy Chase recently reunited for a road trip reminiscent of their time together in National Lampoon's Vacation. The duo posted a few images in a collaboration post on Instagram, where the former costars smiled for car selfies.

"Vacation is always over too soon!" Chevy Chase captioned the series of pictures, which also included a video. The National Lampoon's Vacation series consists of seven films, though two of them are not sponsored by National Lampoon.

The duo were two of the famous names who starred in the instant holiday classic film that has left a remarkable mark in the history of Christmas films. It’s now been 41 years since the film’s release in 1983, as of 2024.

Audiences were first introduced to the duo in the 1983 classic comedy National Lampoon's Vacation, when Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) and his wife, Ellen (Beverly D'Angelo), set off on a road trip from Illinois to a California amusement park with their two kids.

During the journey, as Ellen slept in the passenger seat, a young and flirtatious Christie Brinkley made her memorable appearance as "The Girl in the Ferrari."

In December 2023, Chase reunited with D'Angelo, Randy Quaid, and Miriam Flynn at Christmas Con 2023 in Edison, New Jersey, to honor their 1989 film National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.

Advertisement

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation was a box-office hit, earning more than $60 million in the U.S. alone with an estimated budget of $15 million, and received positive reviews from critics.

Furthermore, five of seven sequels have been produced: European Vacation (1985), Christmas Vacation (1989), Vegas Vacation (1997), Christmas Vacation 2 (2003), and Vacation (2015). In 2000, readers of Total Film voted it the 46th greatest comedy film of all time.

Moreover, many might not know this but Like the 1983 original, Christmas Vacation is based on a short story, “Christmas ’59,” written by John Hughes for National Lampoon in December 1980.

ALSO READ: 7 Highest Grossing Christmas Movies: The Grinch tops

The Simpsons To Produce Four Exclusive Episodes For Disney+ And A Two-Part Christmas Special