Christine Baumgartner Is ‘Taking It Back To Where It All Started’ With Boyfriend Josh Connor Amid Finalizing Her Divorce With Kevin Costner

Christine Baumgartner has found love again. Amidst the process of finalizing her divorce from Kevin Costner, the celebrity designer opened up about her relationship with boyfriend Josh Connor.

In a conversation with Page Six, a source close to Baumgartner revealed that the couple is spending time together in New York, where they began dating. They further shared that the designer and Connor are expected to spend Christmas together.

While discussing Baumgartner and Connor’s relationship, an insider revealed that the duo is “taking it back to where it all started.” They added that the couple “is spending time in the city Christmas shopping for the kids.”

The designer is a mother to three children from her marriage to Kevin Costner, which ended in divorce in 2023. Another source shared with the media outlet that Baumgartner fell in love with Connor, and the 50-year-old had stayed in the marriage only for her kids.

They went on to reveal to the entertainment outlet that the mom of three is “beyond happy to be in a committed and loving relationship with someone who shares her same values.”

Meanwhile, Baumgartner and Connor were last spotted together during an outing in Montecito, California, where PDA-filled pictures of the couple quickly took over the internet. Reports also claim that Josh Connor was a former friend and neighbor of Kevin Costner.

On the other hand, opening up about his divorce from Christine Baumgartner after 18 years of marriage, the actor revealed, “That’s a crushing moment. It’s powerful, and it hurt.” The Yellowstone alum further stated that he couldn't “wilt like a daisy” because he needed to remain strong for his kids.

The Hollywood star concluded by saying, “I have to go forward. I have to continue to be who I am and keep a special eye on who they are.”

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner tied the knot in 2004 and share three children together.

