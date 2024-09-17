Christopher Reeve's Son Will Reeve Reveals His Family Followed THIS Dinner Table Rule After Superman Star's Tragic Accident

Christopher Reeve has been a great movie icon; moreover, he was a beloved father who is remembered by his children. In a recent interview, the three kids of the late Superman star revealed a lot about the family time they all shared.

Will Reeve, along with his siblings Matthew and Alexandra appeared on Good Morning America on September 16, 2024. The three kids of the legend were present on the show to promote the upcoming documentary Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story.

Speaking on the show, they recalled the sweet moments that the Reeve family spent with each other. This was also when Will Reeve talked about a dinnertime habit, following the tragic accident of Christopher.

As per the ABC News reporter, Will, the family dinners were always important; however, the kids were not allowed to discuss the medical issues of their father.

"Whether it was good news, bad news, scary news, dinner was family time,” Will Reeve recalled. He further went on to add that his mother, Dana Reeve, and Christopher would sit next to each other at the head of the table.

This was how Dana fed Christopher, the 32-year-old news anchor mentioned.

“We had friends dropping by. It was a very happy, robust, loud—everything you would want from a family dinner," Will added.

Talking about the one rule that the family had, Will stated that no one was allowed to talk about any kind of medical stuff while having dinner.

Christopher Reeve was globally known for his time on screen as Superman, from the 1970s to the '80s. The famous actor passed away at the age of 52 back in 2004. Dana Reeve was later diagnosed with lung cancer, following which she died in March 2006. She was 44 at the time of her passing away.

Coming to the documentary that focuses on the late star’s life, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story will take his die-hard followers through all the personal experiences of Reeve.

In the recently released trailer, many emotional moments were captured, along with Reeve's friends and family recalling their time with him.

While the documentary will show the best time of Reeve’s life, being the Superman that everyone still loves, the audience will also see some tragic moments following his accident. The Warner Bros. documentary is being directed by Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui. The movie will be released in selected theaters on September 21, 2024.

