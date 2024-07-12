Close To You Trailer: Elliot Page Plays The Role Of A Transgender Man Reconnecting With His Roots Amid Upcoming The Umbrella Academy Season 4

Elliot Page, known for his role in The Umbrella Academy, is starring in a new movie called Close to You. The film follows the journey of a young transgender man named Sam, played by Page, who returns to his hometown after four years away to celebrate his father’s birthday.

What is Elliot Page's upcoming Close To You about?

Sam travels by bus from Toronto, nervous about how his family will react to him since his transition. Despite the challenges and strained relationships, Sam tries his best to connect with his siblings and parents, who struggle to fully accept him as he is now. However, he finds unexpected support and love from those who recognize how transitioning has positively impacted his life.

Who stars in Close to You?

It features performances from Hillary Baack, Peter Outerbridge, Wendy Crewson, Janet Porter, Alex Paxton-Beesley, Daniel Maslany, Sook-Yin Lee, Andrew Bushell, Jim Watson, David Reale, and Amanda Richer. The movie explores the complexities of family dynamics and the struggle to stay true to one's identity.

Page collaborated closely with writer-director Dominic Savage to shape the story. The film is produced by Pageboy Productions, Savage, and others including Krishnendu Majumdar, Richard Yee, Daniel Bekerman, Chris Yurkovich, Kindred Spirit, Rolling Dice, Me + You Productions, Good Question Media.

Close to You has premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2023

Directed by Dominic Savage, known for his focus on human stories, Close to You premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2023 and has since been showcased at other festivals, including the BFI Flare and the Calgary International Film Festival. Page received acclaim for his performance, winning the Special Jury Citation for Performance at the Calgary International Film Festival.

Before Close to You, Page's last major film role was in 2017's Flatliners. He's been occupied with his role in The Umbrella Academy, which concludes with its final season releasing on Netflix on August 8. Page has also lent his voice to the new animated series Ark: The Animated Series, available on Paramount+ since March.

Close to You is set to hit cinemas on August 16. Stay tuned for future updates on the movie.

