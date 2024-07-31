'Couldn't Make Any Noise': Elizabeth Banks Recalls Terrifying Choking Incident While Filming New Movie Skincare

Elizabeth Banks, an actress with a great deal of talent and known for her roles in Pitch Perfect and The Hunger Games, recounted a frightening experience she had recently. She nearly lost her life while acting in her new movie, Skincare. In fact, Banks was alone in her trailer during lunchtime when this horrifying event took place.

Close shave on set

On the Good Morning America show, Banks talked about how she got choked by a small green pea. She could not even shout for help when she learned that it was choking. The door to the trailer flew open as she hoped someone would perceive her distress.

It happened that one of the crew members called Julius came to help her. He asked if she needed any aid when he noticed that she had choked on something. When Banks nodded, Julius promptly applied the Heimlich maneuver which is a lifesaving technique involving applying pressure on someone’s abdomen to push out lodged food.

Teaching First Aid

Banks stressed the importance of knowing how to do the Heimlich maneuver. “Make sure you know how to do it,” Banks declared passionately urging everybody in sight. For example, fear of cracking ribs while doing this procedure is among these myths which were debunked by her by insisting: "They’re dying, so crack a rib if you have to."

This incident shows why everyone should have basic knowledge of first aid techniques. Remembering what happened with Banks reminds us that choking anyone can choke and save lives through your skills in emergency response.

Celebrity incidents from experience

Before Banks, reality stars like Vicki Gunvalson and Mike Sorrentino have all openly spoken about their own experiences with choking. While Gunvalson’s friend used Heimlich maneuvering to rescue herself from the threat of choking; Sorrentino administered an anti-choking gadget on his young child.

These cases only demonstrate why readiness for such eventualities is crucial. Whether it is the traditional ways like doing the Heimlich maneuver or the modern devices, there is a need to understand how to deal with choking.

