Dancing For The Devil Star Kloë Shinn: Controversies And More About Her

Dancing for the Devil star Kloë Shinn is the talk of the town after leaving Shekinah Church and 7M Films in May 2022. Kloë and her husband, Daniel Joseph, left the controversial group led by her father, Robert Shinn. Fans and followers have been wondering what's next for them ever since.

In Dancing for the Devil, former church members reveal harrowing stories of manipulation against Robert Shinn and 7M Films. Another layer of drama and intrigue comes from TikTok star Miranda Derrick, whose family is concerned about her church ties.

Where is Kloe Shinn from Netflix's Dancing for the Devil?

Kloë Shinn and Daniel Joseph announced their departure from Shekinah Church and 7M Films in May 2022. Exposing7M, a social media channel dedicated to uncovering the truth about 7M Films, was used to make a public statement.

Her involvement with the Netflix documentary Dancing For The Devil isn't exactly visible, but she's always mentioned. While on her way to the airport to pick up a friend, Melanie Wilking recalls Kloë calling her, urging her to turn around, make her friend take a taxi, and attend a church service at Shekinah instead.

Melanie, Miranda's sister, distanced herself from her sister after Kloë's unsettling phone call which led Miranda to fully immerse herself in the Shekinah Church and sign with 7M Films.

Kloë now has an Instagram account with the handle @lamKloeJo but only six posts are visible.﻿ Since leaving Shekinah Church and 7M Films, Kloë Shinn has remained largely out of the spotlight. As far as her father's organization is concerned, she maintains a private life and focuses on her professional and personal endeavors.

Despite the serious allegations and ongoing legal battles involving Robert Shinn, Kloë hasn't spoken publicly about this.

Kloë Shinn's music career as well as Daniel Joseph's role and allegations

As﻿ a singer and songwriter, Kloë Shinn released her first single, Tell A Lie, in 2016. Her music has been featured on shows like Queer Eye, Dancing With The Stars, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

A soundtrack she composed for her father's 2013 film Random Encounters was also released. As she has expressed in interviews, she developed a passion for music as a child and wants to empower and uplift her listeners.

Kloë's husband Daniel was initially considered Robert Shinn's right-hand man at Shekinah Church. As a director and producer of 7M dance videos, he held a significant position within the church.

A concern about Robert Shinn's influence on him has been raised by his family, particularly his sister Leah Parra. According to Leah, Daniel spent most of his adult life under Shinn's control but 7M denies these claims.

What was the impact of Dancing for the Devil?

Some disturbing allegations have been made against Robert Shinn and his organizations as a result of Dancing for the Devil. Several former members of Shekinah Church and 7M Films have spoken out about their experiences due to the docuseries which has led to public scrutiny and legal proceedings. It shows how Shinn lived on through those on whose shoulders she rested.

There have been controversies surrounding Robert Shinn and his organizations due to the film Dancing for the Devil. Kloë Shinn has chosen to focus on her music career and personal pursuits after parting ways with Shekinah Church and 7M Films. Kloe's current whereabouts and future activities remain a topic of interest as the story continues.

