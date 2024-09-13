Dave Bautista talked about his recent weight loss and the strict training and diet plan he follows to maintain his newly trimmed body after many fans expressed their concerns.

During an appearance on the Tuesday, September 10, edition of the Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast, the WWE veteran turned Hollywood actor—who has starred in the James Bond and Marvel franchises—shared that he "absolutely" concentrates on being slim to avoid being too distracting on camera.

"I started trimming down for a particular reason. Why? One, I started trimming down because I just got fat." He expressed that his role as the lead in the 2023 thriller Knock at the Cabin had made him "uncomfortable big."

He adds, "But to me, because people have seen me so much, so you know, so much bigger over the years, and you know, they think I'm anorexic," said Bautista. "But it's disturbing because, at 6'4" and 240 pounds, I still look like a big human being opposite to a typical actor."

Baustita joked about how, despite fans' concerns about his abrupt weight drop, he looks like a gorilla next to other performers. The former WWE Champion continued by saying that he is currently on a tight nutritional diet, consuming far fewer calories than he did when he was bodybuilding.

Bautista adds, "I'm sure I'll drop a couple more pounds. I'm working so hard in my workouts to be this trim, almost killing myself. I not only work out a lot, but I also watch my caloric intake. 2,500 calories a day, perhaps. That means nothing to me because I'm not eating much. I fast, but I'm not starving or anything."

Bautista debuted in acting as Dax the Destroyer in Guardians of the Galaxy ten years ago. His career has taken off since then with parts in films Spectre, Blade Runner 2049, My Spy, Army of the Dead, Dune, Glass Onion, and more. The former WWE star also revealed that he will never undo his retirement bout against friend and mentor Triple H at WrestleMania five years ago, even if he hasn't been wrestling.

