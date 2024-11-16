Dave Portnoy Decides To Sign Off From BFFs Podcast For THIS Reason: 'I'm Just Ripping Apart...'

Dave Portnoy, 47, is done discussing teenage drama on the BFFs podcast and will soon be making a swift exit. The news was confirmed by Portnoy himself on Thursday, November 14, during a guest appearance on the Unnamed Show podcast. “The subjects don’t interest me at all,” he said.

Elaborating, the Barstool Sports founder explained that the podcast topics are shown to him when he goes to the studio. He does no research and dives straight into “ripping 18-year-olds,” whom he doesn’t even know. He said that he doesn't "love necessarily" doing the same. "It’s a little different,” he said.

Portnoy, however, gushed about the success of the podcast, saying it has definitely accomplished what it set out to achieve since its debut in 2020. He also mentioned that Josh Richards and Brianna LaPaglia will continue the podcast without him after his exit. Richards co-founded the podcast with Portnoy, and La Paglia joined the duo as a co-host in 2021.

“It’s time for me to try the next thing. I had run my course with it,” Portnoy said, without providing additional details on when his final appearance on the podcast would be. He had previously teased his exit earlier this month, informing listeners that he plans to be done with BFFs by the end of the year.

Before he could find the best way to bid farewell to the podcast, however, Portnoy got caught up in Brianna LaPaglia’s breakup drama with Zach Bryan, which became the subject of the last few episodes of their podcast.

In the bombshell episode released on November 7, LaPaglia accused the country singer of abuse and claimed he offered to pay her $12 million in exchange for her silence about their breakup.

In addition to discussing the messy celebrity split on the podcast, Portnoy also voiced his feelings about the I Remember Everything singer calling in Smallest Man and Country Diddy on a couple of diss tracks.

LaPaglia, who received ample support from her co-host and friend in the weeks following her “hard” breakup with Bryan, addressed his departure plans on Thursday, saying BFFs will definitely be a new podcast without the founder's influence.

