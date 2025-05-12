Has Brooklyn Beckham Become Puppet to Nicola Peltz? Report Claims He Does Everything His Wife Says

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have been married for a couple of years now, and the couple's friends already believe that Peltz is the decision-maker in the relationship.

Since the past few months, the duo has also been maintaining distance from the Beckhams, as none of them were present at the former footballer's 50th birthday celebrations. Amid the ongoing rift between the family members, a source close to the designer and his wife, Peltz, claims the latter is using the Beckham name.

In conversation with the media portal, an insider revealed, "Nicola is very much making the most of the Beckham name." They further shared, "She might hate David and Victoria, but she doesn't half like their surname."

Peltz hails from a rich family herself, and her commercial value has gone up since being married to David and Victoria’s eldest son. Nicola signed a deal with Pepe Jeans and appeared in Vogue Magazine, and her movie, Lola, too, got much attention from the audience, which would not have been possible without Brooklyn and his parents.

Further in talks with the outlet, the source stated, “They are always together—you can’t help but think it’s Nicola who is making sure this happens.” They added, “She might be very rich, but she wouldn’t be getting any of the attention if it wasn’t for her husband and his family.”

Meanwhile, the reports revealed that Peltz having the upper hand in her relationship with the designer has clearly irritated the soccer player and his wife, Victoria Beckham.

“The wider Beckham family and Brooklyn’s friends—many of whom he no longer sees—take the view that he does what Nicola wants. From Beckham’s point of view, it’s not nice to watch,” said the insider.

As for the Beckhams, the celebrity couple evidently snubbed their eldest son from the family photos clicked during David Beckham’s birthday celebrations.

