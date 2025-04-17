Here's How David Beckham is Celebrating Wife Victoria's 51st Birthday Amid Sons Brooklyn And Romeo's Alleged Feud

David Beckham wished his wife, Victoria Beckham, a happy birthday with an adorable social media post as the latter turned 51. The soccer player and the media personality shared a carousel post on his Instagram, which included pictures of the couple from their early days of dating. The duo got married in 1999 and share four kids from the marriage.

Showering praises on his wife, Beckham wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday to the most amazing wife, mummy, & best friend that we could all wish for. Have the most perfect day because you deserve it, and we love you so much.” The soccer star ended the caption by adding pink heart emojis.

Meanwhile, for the carousel post, David shared pictures from the Spice Girls alum’s childhood, where she was dressed in a blue jersey, tying her hair in two pigtails, and looking straight into the camera. In another one of the pictures, Victoria, in her early teens, is seated on the table, with a floral dress on and hair cut in bangs.

The post also included pictures of the couple together from their dating time, where in one picture the duo are kissing in the swimming pool. The other photo has the pair embracing each other and posing for the camera. One of the slides in the post also has the birthday girl posing with her kids while she is dressed in a white outfit.

The couple’s son took to the comment section of the post and wished his mother well by stating, “I love you so much mum x from day 1 you have showed us unconditional love and haven’t stopped since.”

As for Beckham, the English native himself will be 50 next month. Though the athlete is aging like a fine wine, he was asked about if his age bothered him. In conversation with Men’s Health Magazine, the media star revealed, ”As long as I’m fit and healthy and my family are healthy, that’s all I care about.”

David and Victoria Beckham recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary, proving that they stuck by each other through the good and bad times.