Penn Badgley Named His Son James? You Star Reveals Truth Behind Rumors

Penn Badgley is setting the record straight about his son’s name. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, May 1, the You and Gossip Girl star addressed a rumor that has followed his family for years.

“This is a very weird thing to say but our littlest, who is four…everybody is like, ‘What on earth is he about to say?’” Badgley said. He then revealed, “His name is not James.”

Badgley shared that the confusion started with a false detail online. “The internet, on Wikipedia, for many years, his name was James. And we’d get it removed, it would go back. His name’s not James,” he said.

The actor, who shares a four-year-old with wife Domino Kirke, said the misinformation kept resurfacing online, making it hard to correct. “I feel weird saying that, but I just thought, well, you know what? I have a platform; why not clear the air?” he added.

Penn Badgley shared that even people close to the family believed the false name because of what they had seen online. He mentioned that some who hadn’t seen them in a while would send cards addressed to 'all of us and James.'

Although he denied that James was his son’s name, Badgley chose not to reveal the actual name. He said that, since his son is only four years old, they plan to keep the name private for as long as possible, adding that it’s a good name.

The actor also gave an update on his growing family, revealing that he and Kirke are expecting identical twin boys this summer. He said the experience is thrilling and described it as a nice dose of reality, adding that seeing the sonogram always feels good.

As an only child himself, he found it touching to watch the twins together in the womb and mentioned that they appeared to be in a hot tub, even stating that one sonogram showed them almost facing each other.

Badgley also mentioned that both their four-year-old son and Kirke’s 16-year-old son, Cassius, are excited about the upcoming arrival. He joked that the four-year-old is very eager to become a big brother, while the 16-year-old is happy for the family, but also reminded them that he plans to leave in two years.

