Dawson's Creek Actor Obi Ndefo Dies At 51; Here’s Everything We Know

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Obi Ndefo, known for his role in the popular series Dawson's Creek, has sadly passed away at the age of 51. His sister, Nkem Ndefo, shared this tragic news on Facebook on Saturday, August 31. She posted a selfie with her late brother and expressed her heartbreak at the loss, mentioning that he is finally at peace. The cause of his passing was not stated in the post. Obi was an actor and a yoga teacher.

Mary-Margaret Humes, who played Dawson’s mother, Gail Leery, in the drama series, shared a tribute video in honor of him, which showcased the candid moments of the late actor on her Instagram handle.

The actress captioned, “These words don’t come easy, It’s hard for me to conceive that you have left us, my dear friend. You always were and always will be a bright shining light.” She added, “ What an example of pure unfiltered love and tenacity you set as you faced life’s challenges of recent. I will cherish all of our messages of love and support to each other over the past few years. Rest in peace sweet warrior.”

The yoga teacher has worked on numerous projects and established a successful career in this competitive industry. His profile on L.A. Theater Works states that he graduated from Yale University's drama school.

The actor has an extensive filmography, including roles in The Jamie Foxx Show, The West Wing, Stargate SG-1, and more. He gained popularity for his portrayal of Bodie Wells in Dawson's Creek from 1998 to 2002. It's worth mentioning that the actor tragically lost his legs on August 17, 2019, after being struck by a vehicle.

According to the Los Angeles Times, he was hit by an SUV while packing up groceries in his parked car after a visit to the supermarket in Los Angeles. The accident resulted in severe leg injuries, leading to the amputation of his left leg.

As reported by People, in 2020, a GoFundMe page was set up to raise funds for the actor's prosthetic legs and to make his home in Silver Lake more accessible. The page raised around USD 200,000.

