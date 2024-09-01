Drew Barrymore Reveals Surprising Reason Why She 'Regrets' Her 1995 Photoshoot: 'I Never Knew There Would...'

Drew Barrymore recently opened up about her early career, difficult childhood experiences, and her thoughts on parenting. The actress also reflected on why she regretted doing her 1995 "Playboy" photoshoot. Read on further to know more details!

Drew Barrymore recently shared a lengthy post on Instagram in which she talked about her career, childhood experience, and her parenting skills. In her post titled PHONE HOME (referring to her epic 1982 film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial), Barrymore reflected on posing for the magazine's January 1995 issue shortly before her 20th birthday.

She shared her perspective on the photo shoot and expressed her regrets, noting, "We, as kids, are not meant to see these images." Barrymore further mentioned that when she did a "chaste artistic shoot" in her early 20s, she thought the paper magazine would not resurface. The actress admitted she didn’t foresee the emergence of the internet, noting, "I never knew there would be an internet. I didn't know so many things."

As a mother to daughters Olive, 12, and Frankie, 10, the actress further acknowledged that she's focused on protecting them the way she wanted to be "protected" in her childhood. Barrymore noted that she didn't have anyone to set boundaries for her and often felt the need to rebel because of a lack of restrictions in her childhood.

The actress further shared that she was "emancipated at 14 and moved into her first apartment, which made her feel like she was starting her life over on her own terms. However, she noted how later she realized there was no one to "take care" of her, saying, "My own mother was lambasted for allowing me to get so out of control. I have so much empathy for her now because I am a mother. And none of us is perfect."

Drew Barrymore also mentioned that the "kindness" she has received from people throughout her life since she began interacting with others at a young age, has inspired her to give the "goodness right back in reciprocity."

The actress noted that now she wants to help protect children from being placed in situations where they cannot control the "rhetoric of the multiple-party dynamics that get put on record on a cloud only to potentially haunt them one day."

Meanwhile, Drew Barrymore's hit daytime talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, will premier its fifth season on September 9, 2024.