Days of Our Lives April 14 Episode Recap: Rafe Suspects Shawn and Jada Were Not One-Time Thing

In the new events on Days of Our Lives’ April 14, 2025 episode, the audience gets to witness an intense chat between Rafe and Shawn about the latter’s involvement with Jada.

Shawn takes Rafe to his house to talk about the same, but this does not go smoothly as their conversation turns into a heated argument. Rafe claims that Shawn had used Jada. Shawn denies this allegation, stating that he actually cared for her.

He further goes on to confess his feelings for Jada after Rafe pushes him. This truly does not sit well with Rafe. Later, Shawn gets a phone call, and he leaves the room. Rafe spots Jada’s blouse. He then realizes that it was not a one-time thing and leaves Shawn’s place.

Jada then goes to Shawn’s house to get her things and tells him that Paulina has asked her to rest. He informs her about Rafe’s little visit to her place.

Further in the episode, Sami and Sydney converse about EJ, and then Sami runs into Johnny. She invites him to visit Roman, but Johnny declines, stating that Rafe has helped him to cope.

She then pays a visit to Roman, and he attempts to talk about EJ. But Sami’s focus was on checking in with Johnny. On the other hand, Kate and Roman's worries grow after Rex suggests that Kate could have shot EJ.

Sami then stops by Rafe and expresses her shock after he tells her about Jada and Shawn. Rafe candidly talks about his heartbreak, while Sami confesses her regret of losing him before they lock lips.

In the police station, Pauline asks Jada about their case and Jada names Kristen as the main suspect and expresses that they need proof. Paulina suggests that Jada take care of herself, pointing out that her emotions may be getting in the way.

Later in the episode, Xander is stunned when Vivian shows up to move in. He attempts not to let that happen, but she alleges that Philip had invited her. Philips then tells him that she was emotionally blackmailing him.

Xander was left with no alternative but to let her stay, as Philip had owned part of the house. Xander then threatens her that he will tell Maggie everything. Vivila and Philip talk about fake letters after Xander leaves, hinting they may be hiding something gruesome, maybe murder.

