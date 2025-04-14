Timothée Chalamet Accused of Looking Unamused at Coachella While Kylie Jenner Enjoys; Fans Defend Their PDA

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet made a loved-up appearance at Coachella over the weekend, seemingly brushing off recent rumors about tension in their relationship. However, a body language expert has hinted that not everything may be as perfect as it appears, pointing to subtle signs of imbalance between the couple.

The pair, who recently went viral for an awkward exchange at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, appeared united as they held hands at the music festival in Indio, California. Yet, according to body language expert Judi James, several moments captured on social media suggest Kylie may be more engaged in the public displays of affection than Timothée.

In clips shared online, Kylie was seen dancing energetically among the crowd, tossing her hair and moving freely, while Timothée stood behind her with a reserved smile, maintaining a polite distance. James compared his demeanor to an "awkward dad at a kid’s party," noting his restrained body language, such as nodding lightly to the beat and resting his hand on a rail rather than on Kylie.

In another clip, Timothée wrapped his arms around Kylie’s waist as she leaned back for a kiss — a move he obliged but quickly pulled away from. During a playful moment, while Kylie clapped to the music, Timothée tapped her pelvis like a bongo drum and gave two light pats before stepping aside, which James interpreted as another sign of him disengaging rather than embracing the intimacy.

Overall, James suggested that Kylie appeared more insistent and passionate in initiating physical affection, while Timothée seemed more reserved and less inclined toward overt PDA.

Despite the observations, fans continue to defend the couple’s affectionate moments, emphasizing that different personalities express love in different ways. While body language experts may hint at subtle imbalances, Kylie and Timothée seem content in sharing their relationship on their own terms.