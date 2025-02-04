Days Of Our Lives Recap: Does Arnold Call Off His Wedding With Jada?

The Days of Our Lives episode that aired on February 3, 2025, brought a lot of drama, including Arnold, aka fake Rafe, calling off his wedding with Jada and making some serious accusations against her.

The wedding ceremony initially gets interrupted when Leo tries to reveal what is on his mind, but then Javi rises to share that he has an essential piece of information to tell. However, Arnold tells him that whatever he wants to say can wait.

Suddenly, Arnold gets a message on his phone, after which he tells his bride-to-be that he cannot marry her. He explains that he won't tie the knot with her because she is not the person he thought she was. He then apologizes and explains that he didn't want to pull such a move at the wedding.

Jada, confused at this point, asks Rafe for more explanation. He then shares that EJ actually hired him to investigate Jada so that he could dig up dirt on her and get his job back.

Rafe reveals that he found something on her and claims to have evidence. As they converse, Jada continues denying the accusations made against her. She then demands to see the evidence. Shawn interrupts and says that he has the evidence right there.

The folder in his hand includes multiple instances during Jada's time as temporary commissioner, where it seems she did not follow the law to ensure a conviction and an arrest. Paulina ends up seizing the evidence. Following these serious accusations, Jada is taken to the station.

In the episode, we also see an interesting conversation unfold between Belle and Shawn. She attempts to explain what happened between her and EJ.

However, Shawn interrupts and says that she is free to be with whoever she wants, even if that person is EJ. But Shawn does express that her involvement with EJ disappointed him because EJ is a “scum,” and she should have “better taste.” Belle then explains that her involvement with EJ was only a “one-time thing.”