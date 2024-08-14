Days Of Our Lives Spoilers August 14: Brady's Reckless Driving Causes Diaster While Xander Awaits Missing Wife

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives

On Wednesday, August 14, Days of Our Lives takes a dark turn for Brady and Fiona. Brady, devastated by losing Theresa, ends up drinking heavily, something even losing custody of his daughter Rachel didn't cause him to do. He goes out drinking with Fiona, and they make the mistake of driving afterward.

Predictably, it ends in disaster. Fiona, used to these kinds of situations, urges Brady to flee and forget it ever happened, hoping that his drunken state might make him unable to remember anything.

Meanwhile, Xander is puzzled as to why his new wife hasn’t shown up yet with their baby girl. Their life seems perfect now, so he can’t understand what could be wrong.

In another part of Salem, Chad is convinced that the mysterious woman he and Jack found is his supposedly dead wife, Abigail. Luckily, modern technology can help—DNA tests can confirm her identity. Salem Hospital’s tests are usually accurate, so Chad hopes this will clear up the mystery.

Elsewhere, Leo, who has been in therapy, now believes he knows all the psychiatric terms. He starts to think Hattie might be an alternate personality of his favorite dog, Marlena.

Instead of just asking Marlena directly, he jumps to this odd conclusion. Leo's foolishness shines through here, as he’s confident in his wrong assumptions, thinking he's much smarter than he is.