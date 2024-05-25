Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

During the week of May 27 to May 31 on Days of Our Lives, expect surprising secrets, disappearing acts, and a manhunt for Salem's drug lord, Clyde Weston.

The Friday cliffhanger has Eric bringing Jude to Nicole, revealing what Sloan did. However, Eric doesn't know everything, unlike EJ.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights

Nicole and EJ can finally focus on Jude, reassuring Nicole she wasn't imagining things about their connection. EJ struggles with the truth that Nicole doesn't know Eric is the father. Nicole will confront her tormentor Sloan later in the week.

Meanwhile, Harris returns to team up with Ava to deal with Clyde Weston. They plan to track him down. Lucas leaves the monastery and joins them in Montana to find Clyde. Will this be Clyde's final stand?

Elsewhere, Marlena informs Jada and Stephanie that Everett has DID, leading to a shocking encounter with him. Rafe and a grieving Eric are surprised to find Sloan missing. Eric wants Sloan to face justice, with Rafe involved in the search.

Melinda Trask's situation worsens as she realizes she's in trouble for her role in the baby switch and kidnapping. The new district attorney is in hot water and might need to run.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives, at The Spectator, Stephanie anxiously checks her phone and leaves a message for Everett, wondering where he is. At the station, Marlena tells Rafe and Jada that Everett has Dissociative Identity Disorder, with both Everett and Bobby living inside his head due to childhood trauma. Jada calls Stephanie to the station.

In the Square, Chanel shares a brownie with Johnny, excited about their baby and relieved the nausea is over. She wants to tell everyone about the pregnancy, but Johnny prefers to wait for an all-clear. Chanel suggests it might heal EJ and Nicole, who recently lost a baby. Johnny reluctantly agrees, thinking about their future.

At the mansion, Nicole gets an apology text from Holly and responds lovingly. EJ enters with tea and a snack but shouts at a work call, irritating Nicole. He blames his mood on being fired by Paulina. As Nicole massages his neck, she notices him checking his watch and playfully demands to know what's happening. EJ admits he's expecting a delivery.

At their apartment, Sloan confesses to Eric that Jude is actually Nicole and EJ’s child. She lied because she feared losing him after their baby died. She reveals the adoption fell through because the birth parents didn’t want her raising their child, and she kept Jude when Dimitri dropped him off, seeing it as their last chance to be parents. Eric, devastated, demands to know why she’s telling him now. Sloan says he was getting closer to the truth and admits Leo knew. Eric, furious, lashes out at her. Sloan shouts back that she did it out of love for him and Jude, but Eric accuses her of being incapable of love.

Johnny and Chanel come home to announce their pregnancy to EJ and Nicole. Nicole is thrilled, but realizes EJ already knew. Johnny and Chanel explain they wanted Nicole to be the first to know. EJ privately tells Johnny he thinks having the baby is a mistake, but Johnny insists it will be a blessing. Nicole gives Chanel a picture book from her baby shower, and they share an emotional moment.

At the station, Stephanie learns about Everett’s DID. Marlena hopes Stephanie can convince him to get treatment, but they need to find him first.

Eric packs Jude’s things to take him to Nicole and EJ, pushing Sloan away when she tries to stop him. He warns her not to leave while he’s gone, saying she will pay for what she’s done. Sloan watches in despair as Eric leaves with Jude.

Back at the mansion, the doorbell rings. EJ answers to find a heartbroken Eric holding Jude. Eric reveals that Jude is Nicole and EJ's son, handing him over. Nicole trembles as she embraces her boy.

