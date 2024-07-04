Days of Our Lives spoilers: Theresa Questions Engagement To Alex After Misunderstanding Brady's Words

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives

Theresa (Emily O’Brien) thinks she has everything under control with her engagement to Alex (Robert Scott Wilson). Alex is rich, which is appealing to Theresa, who values wealth.

However, she recently slept with Brady (Eric Martsolf) and can't stop thinking about it. When she misinterprets Brady's words as a sign he’s still interested in her, she faces a dilemma: choose money or her feelings for Brady.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights for July 4

Justin (Wally Kurth) steps in to support his son Alex, despite Alex insisting he's no longer Justin’s son. Justin suggests Alex get a prenup before marrying Theresa, which offends Alex. This tension adds to Alex's existing distrust, especially when Brady hints that Theresa knew Alex’s wealthy background before falling for him.

Meanwhile, Brady and Theresa’s son, Tate (Leo Howard), is secretly planning to see Holly (Ashley Puzemis). It’s thrilling for him, but will Nicole (Arianne Zucker) support their secret meetings or reveal their plans?

Xander (Paul Telfer) isn’t happy with Sarah's (Linsey Godfrey) idea of inviting his mother to their wedding. He agrees to it for Sarah’s sake but isn’t upset when his mother can’t be found. Xander feels he already gets enough maternal love from Maggie (Suzanne Rogers), who surprises him with a sweet gesture.

Days of Our Lives July 3 Recap

In Yesterday's Days of Our Lives, Paulina tells Abe she’s relieved she’s not responsible for Chanel’s miscarriage, but she’s still sad for Chanel and Johnny. At least they’re not moving to L.A., Abe says. They realize it’s time for *Body & Soul*, but the news is on instead.

At home, Marlena tells Johnny she’s sorry about the baby. Steve arrives, saying he turned himself in to help Clyde escape, but Jada might still ask questions. Steve thought John would be back from Greece by now. Marlena worries John doesn’t want to come home, and she reveals to Steve that John tried to kill him before he left for Greece. Steve is shocked.

Stephanie goes to the police station to urge Jada to talk to Bobby. Meanwhile, in his hospital room, Bobby stashes his meds. He’s happy with Everett out of the way. At the Horton House, Julie encourages Chad to stop obsessing over a video of a blonde woman he thinks might be Abby. Julie suggests he talk to Kayla.

Paulina leaves for the office, and Kate tells Abe that *Body & Soul* was canceled, not just pre-empted. Abe is upset, but Kate suggests they buy the rights to the show.

In the Square, Stephanie meets Paulina and suggests they spin the changes Paulina made, like hiring EJ, into a positive campaign. Paulina agrees.

At the penthouse, Marlena tells Steve how The Pawn card triggered John at Maggie’s wedding, making him pick up a gun on Konstantin’s orders. Steve decides he must bring John home, if he gets probation. Steve gets a call from Justin, saying he got a suspended sentence and 100 hours of community service. Steve tells Marlena he can go to Greece now. Marlena is relieved.

Bobby reads a book as Jada visits him. She realizes he had no control over things she blamed him for and accepts his apology. But Bobby hardens when he realizes Jada is there for Everett. He gets defensive, but Jada calls him heroic and strong, saying maybe he should let Everett out to face the truth.

Chad shows Kayla the footage of the mystery woman and asks if Abby could be alive. Kayla says maybe, noting that there are drugs that can mimic death. The only way to know for sure is to exhume Abby’s body. Chad asks Paulina for permission to do so.

Steve tells Kayla he’s going to Greece for John. Stephanie tells Marlena that Jada is with Everett right now. Meanwhile, Bobby tells Jada to come back tomorrow to talk about the murder. He then returns to his book.

