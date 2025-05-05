Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Chanel Forgive EJ for Sabotaging Her Shot at Motherhood?

Days of Our Lives on Monday, May 5, delivers intense emotional drama and suspense as relationships strain and secrets begin to crack wide open. From Chanel’s fury at EJ DiMera to Chad’s desperate plea to Cat Greene, and a stealthy mission to help Bo Brady, Salem is teetering on the edge of chaos.

The episode opens with Shawn Brady and Steve Johnson finalizing a risky scheme: breaking into a lab to steal the drug Bo Brady desperately needs. Though dangerous, they’re committed to saving Bo’s life—no matter the consequences. But with obstacles bound to arise, their mission could spiral quickly.

Meanwhile, Chanel Dupree DiMera is reeling from heartbreak. After losing the chance to adopt Sophia Choi and Tate Black’s baby, she sets her sights on EJ as the source of her misery. Furious, Chanel lashes out, blaming EJ for planting doubt in Johnny’s mind and effectively sabotaging her shot at motherhood. The emotional confrontation could leave lasting scars in the DiMera family.

At the same time, Chad DiMera pleads with Cat Greene to reconsider her charity auction date with EJ. Though Cat shrugs it off, Chad suspects EJ has ulterior motives—possibly tied to buying the hospital or playing matchmaker. Given Cat and Chad’s obvious chemistry, EJ may plan a last-minute switch to nudge the two closer together, repaying Chad for saving his life. But whether Chad will see it as a romantic gesture or manipulation remains to be seen.

Later, Marlena Evans steps in to guide Johnny through his guilt and confusion. As Johnny grapples with his role in Chanel’s pain, Marlena offers advice and encourages him to envision the happy family he and Chanel might still have—if he can find the courage to fix things.

Monday’s Days of Our Lives episode promises revelations, risks, and emotional reckonings. As Chanel’s fury erupts, Chad grows suspicious, and Shawn and Steve edge toward a dangerous line, Salem braces for the fallout. Stay tuned—because in a town built on secrets and second chances, anything can happen.