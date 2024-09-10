Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Connie's Lies Finally Unravel?

On Tuesday, September 10, Days of Our Lives delivers intense drama as Paulina Price (Jackée Harry) takes drastic action to wake Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) from his hospital bed, believing it’s time for him to get back to work. Meanwhile, Connie Viniski’s (Julie Dove) web of lies begins to fall apart as Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu) gets closer to the truth.

Days of Our Lives Spoilers and Highlights

Frustrated with Rafe’s prolonged recovery, Paulina decides to take matters into her own hands. Despite Jada’s excellent job as interim police commissioner, Paulina feels the pressure is mounting on Jada and Gabi Hernandez DiMera (Cherie Jimenez). With determination, Paulina makes a bold move, causing a commotion in Rafe’s hospital room—and it works. Rafe is set to regain consciousness, just as Paulina hoped.

On the DiMera front, Stefan (Brandon Barash) once again clashes with EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel), furious over EJ’s betrayal with Gabi. Stefan vows revenge, setting the stage for a major DiMera family showdown. Meanwhile, Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun) urges Gabi not to give up on Stefan, but Gabi, filled with regret and frustration, may not be ready to forgive Stefan or move past her own mistakes with EJ.

Elsewhere, Jada’s suspicions about Connie grow stronger. After catching Connie in a lie about her connection to Everett Lynch aka Robert “Bobby” Stein (Blake Berris), Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) inadvertently exposes more of Connie’s deception. Stephanie Johnson (Abigail Klein) picks up on the inconsistencies and shares her concerns with Jada. As Jada digs deeper, Connie’s cover-up starts to unravel, pushing her into a corner.

Tuesday’s episode of Days of Our Lives promises major shifts as Paulina pushes Rafe back to the land of the living and Connie’s lies start to unravel. Will Rafe return to duty, and can Connie escape the truth closing in on her? Tune in to see the drama unfold and what lies ahead for Salem’s residents.

