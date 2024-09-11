Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Gabi Escape Connie’s Deadly Wrath?

In the Days of Our Lives episode airing Wednesday, September 11, Gabi Hernandez DiMera (Cherie Jimenez) finds herself in a life-threatening situation with Connie Viniski (Julie Dove). Meanwhile, Melinda Trask’s (Tina Huang) hopes for a rescue fall apart, and “Abigail DiMera” (AnnaLynne McCord) faces pressure from Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) to recover her lost memories.

Days of Our Lives Spoilers and Highlights

As Melinda remains trapped in Connie’s clutches, she hears Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu) calling out, hoping to find Connie. However, due to Connie’s soundproofing efforts and Melinda being gagged, her pleas for help go unnoticed. Meanwhile, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) has just woken up from his coma, and Jada is called away to the hospital, leaving Melinda’s rescue delayed, and her frustration grows as she remains Connie’s hostage.

Over at DiMera Enterprises, Gabi tries to shake off her hurt by reveling in her affair with EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel), using it to torment Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash). Though Gabi appears to be enjoying her revenge, deep down she’s masking her pain. This act of bravado puts Gabi in serious danger, as Connie—armed with a knife—contemplates taking her out. However, before Connie can make her move, Gabi learns about Rafe’s awakening and rushes to the hospital, buying herself some time as Connie holds off on her revenge plot.

Elsewhere, Chad refuses to give up on “Abigail” regaining her memories and suggests hypnosis with Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) as a potential solution. “Abigail” struggles to live up to the version of Abby that Chad longs for and resorts to faking some of her memories to meet his expectations. The mounting pressure causes her distress, as she tries to navigate the emotional weight of pretending to be someone she’s not.

As Gabi narrowly escapes Connie’s wrath and Melinda’s rescue hits a roadblock, Days of Our Lives continues to deliver intense drama. With Chad’s hope for “Abigail’s” recovery growing, she faces increasing stress under his expectations. Will Gabi’s luck hold out, and can “Abigail” keep up her act? Stay tuned as the tension continues to build.

