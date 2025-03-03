Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Johnny and Chanel’s Charade Cost Them Their Adoption Chance?

In Days of Our Lives, deception often leads to disaster, and Johnny DiMera and Chanel Dupree DiMera may learn that the hard way. As they try to convince Amy Choi that they fit the religious image Sophia Choi painted for them, their act could backfire in spectacular fashion. Meanwhile, Holly Jonas makes a tough decision about Doug Williams III, and Jada Hunter struggles with her growing guilt.

Johnny and Chanel are desperate to make a good impression on Amy Choi, who holds the key to their adoption hopes. However, when they learn that Sophia Choi exaggerated their religious devotion—going as far as claiming Chanel runs a women’s Bible study—they’re forced to play along. Chanel, who only attends church on holidays, is particularly uneasy about the deception but feels pressured to keep up appearances.

As they put on a charade at the DiMera mansion, things take a turn for the worse when EJ DiMera gets involved, sending the already shaky performance completely off the rails. The question remains: will Amy see through their act and jeopardize their chances of adopting Sophia’s baby?

Meanwhile, Jada Hunter faces turmoil of her own. After unknowingly sleeping with Shawn Brady following the Rafe Hernandez and Arnold Feniger switch, guilt weighs heavily on her. She struggles to process the truth, even as DNA test results from Kayla Johnson are still pending. With EJ’s schemes continuing to manipulate the situation, the tangled identities in Salem will only grow more complicated.

Elsewhere, tension builds between EJ and Paulina as they engage in a heated confrontation. Paulina may not have concrete proof of EJ’s crimes, but she knows he’s up to no good and won’t hesitate to call him out.

Back at the Horton house, Holly Jonas makes her feelings clear to Doug Williams III. With her heart set on Tate Black, Holly gently rejects Doug’s romantic hopes. While she acknowledges Doug’s kindness, she makes it clear that Tate is the one she wants to be with. Whether this means they can remain friends or if distance is necessary remains to be seen.

With deception, guilt, and heartbreak unfolding across Salem, Monday’s episode of Days of Our Lives promises plenty of drama. Will Johnny and Chanel’s charade ruin their adoption dreams? And how will Salem’s tangled relationships evolve in the coming days? Stay tuned for all the twists and turns ahead.