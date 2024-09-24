Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Johnny’s Interference Ruin Chanel and Alex’s Steamy Scene?

On Tuesday, September 24, Days of Our Lives delivers a mix of chaos and conflict as Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman) steps in to alter Chanel DiMera (Raven Bowens) and Alex Kiriakis’ (Robert Scott Wilson) on-screen chemistry. With jealous emotions flaring and fashion drama brewing, tensions are set to erupt both on and off the set of Body & Soul.

Days of Our Lives Spoilers and Highlights

Chanel’s anxiety spikes when she discovers that the new Body & Soul script includes intimate scenes between her character, Faith, and Alex Kiriakis’ character, Arrow. Determined to make their romance convincing, Chanel prepares for a steamy photoshoot. With Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) behind the camera, sparks fly as Chanel and Alex strike sizzling poses.

However, their chemistry feels a little too real for Johnny, who grows jealous watching Chanel and Alex get close. Unable to handle it, Johnny pressures Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) to rewrite the upcoming love scenes, aiming to reduce the intimacy between Faith and Arrow. Johnny’s actions soothe his own insecurities, but Chanel won’t be happy when she discovers Johnny has meddled without her consent. Expect a major confrontation later in the week, as Chanel confronts Johnny for sabotaging her work.

Meanwhile, the Body & Soul photoshoot faces another clash when Bonnie Kiriakis (Judi Evans) and Hattie Adams (Deidre Hall) arrive in identical dresses. Hattie, convinced she’s the star, refuses to change her outfit, leading to a heated exchange. Bonnie, outraged, demands Hattie take off the dress, and things escalate as the two try to rip each other’s clothes off in the midst of their argument.

With tensions running high, Eric, Kate Roberts Brady (Lauren Koslow), Abe Carver (James Reynolds), and Stephanie Johnson (Abigail Klein) step in to break up the brawl, trying to calm things down before the photoshoot spirals further out of control.

As Johnny’s behind-the-scenes manipulation causes friction and Bonnie and Hattie’s fashion fiasco takes center stage, the chaos on the set of Body & Soul threatens to overshadow everything. Can peace be restored, or will the drama continue to escalate? Tune in to Days of Our Lives for more twists and confrontations as the drama unfolds.

