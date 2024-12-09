Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Johnny’s Secrets and EJ’s Schemes Backfire in Salem?

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, December 9, reveal mounting tension and shocking developments as Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman) struggles to keep his indiscretions hidden, EJ DiMera’s (Dan Feuerriegel) scheming faces complications, and new trouble brews in Salem.

Chanel Dupree DiMera (Raven Bowens) is still reeling from stumbling upon Johnny’s confrontation with Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson). Demanding answers, Chanel may not be satisfied with Johnny’s attempt to explain the situation. Meanwhile, Johnny is growing increasingly anxious over Alex’s promise to keep their hookup a secret.

Despite Alex’s intentions to shield Chanel from the truth, Joy Wesley’s (AlexAnn Hopkins) sudden departure could raise suspicions. Chanel may sense something isn’t adding up, especially as she learns about Joy supposedly breaking her contract to return to New York.

Behind the scenes, EJ orchestrated Joy’s abrupt exit by bribing her to leave Salem immediately. However, complications arise when Kate Roberts Brady (Lauren Koslow) gets involved, potentially disrupting EJ’s carefully laid plans. With Joy eager to stay in Salem, EJ’s scheme to send her packing may face an unexpected roadblock.

Elsewhere in Salem, Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) will find solace in a surprising source: Javi Hernandez (Al Calderon). Javi’s unexpected support will catch Leo off guard, offering a rare moment of comfort amid his derailed life.

Meanwhile, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) delivers alarming news to Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu), potentially tied to the ongoing Body & Soul sabotage or another Salem shocker. Nurse Whitley (Kim Coles) may also reemerge, potentially linked to the unfolding chaos. Whether it’s a vendetta tied to her dismissal of Charlemagne Delacroix (Deidre Hall) or a new scheme, Whitley’s return could spell more trouble.

As secrets unravel and schemes face unexpected setbacks, Salem is teeming with drama. Will Johnny’s lies come to light, or can he maintain his façade? Can EJ regain control of his plot, or will Joy’s determination ruin his plans? Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives as the twists and turns continue to shock and surprise!

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Leo and Steven Stir Up Trouble?