Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Lani Grant Find Peace?

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, December 6, tease an emotional rollercoaster for Lani Grant (Sal Stowers) as she visits a cemetery to honor her past. Meanwhile, other Salem residents find themselves caught in intrigue, romance, and heated confrontations that could change their paths forever.

Lani will make a somber visit to the cemetery, with thoughts of Doug Williams (Bill Hayes) and her late baby boy, David Abraham Grant, weighing on her heart. Joined by Paulina Price (Jackée Harry), Lani takes time to reflect on her 2018 loss and consider the blessings of her current family, including her twins. However, the emotional tone will shift as Lani enjoys some lighthearted bonding moments with Paulina and Chanel Dupree DiMera (Raven Bowens).

Elsewhere, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Cat Greene (AnnaLynne McCord) gear up to take down Clyde Weston (James Read). Despite Chad’s lingering resentment toward Cat for impersonating Abigail DiMera (Marci Miller), old feelings threaten to resurface during their collaboration.

Meanwhile, JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) grows closer to Gabi Hernandez (Cherie Jimenez) as she comforts him following the sad news about Doug. JJ begins to believe that Gabi’s claims of change may truly be genuine, just as the pair team up for their decoy role in Clyde’s takedown.

Back in Salem, Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman) uncovers the truth about EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) bribing Joy Wesley (AlexAnn Hopkins) to leave town. Furious, Johnny confronts EJ for ruining Joy’s life to protect the family. Despite Joy’s fears of EJ, she prepares to leave Salem and her job at Body & Soul. However, Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow) throws a wrench into Joy’s exit plan by raising questions about her contract.

Meanwhile, Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) faces a heated clash with Johnny over EJ’s actions, ensuring that Joy’s attempt to flee Salem won’t be as simple as she hoped.

With Lani seeking peace, schemes against Clyde brewing, and EJ’s underhanded tactics causing ripples, Salem is brimming with tension and drama. Days of Our Lives promises another action-packed episode full of twists, heartfelt moments, and shocking revelations. Don’t miss it!

