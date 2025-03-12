Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Joy Reveal She’s Pregnant with Alex’s Baby?

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, March 12, promise major revelations, romantic temptations, and unexpected confessions. Joy Wesley (AlexAnn Hopkins) is set to make a baby-related announcement, while Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Cat Greene (AnnaLynne McCord) wrestle with undeniable attraction. Meanwhile, Sarah Kiriakis (Linsey Godfrey) confesses her concerns, setting the stage for more drama.

At the Kiriakis mansion, Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) and Philip Kiriakis (John-Paul Lavoisier) continue strengthening their bond as they scheme against the DiMeras. However, their newfound brotherly connection worries Sarah, who fears it will come crashing down if the truth about the forged letter comes out.

During a heart-to-heart with Maggie Kiriakis (Suzanne Rogers), Sarah opens up about her growing unease. Although she may not spill every detail, she expresses her deep concern that Xander and Philip’s alliance is a ticking time bomb—one that could destroy her marriage in the process.

Elsewhere, Javi Hernandez (Al Calderon) sparks an idea in Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart). Whether this pertains to Leo’s DiMera exposé or another scheme entirely, Leo is intrigued and may decide to act on Javi’s suggestion.

Meanwhile, Chad and Cat continue working closely on the hospital fundraiser, fueling their undeniable chemistry. As their connection intensifies, resisting temptation becomes increasingly difficult. Though they may hold back for now, all signs point to Chad and Cat heading into dangerous romantic territory soon.

Across town, Stephanie Johnson (Abigail Klein) struggles to keep a secret and ultimately confesses to Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) that Joy might be pregnant with his child. At the hospital, Joy picks up her pregnancy test results, setting the stage for her big revelation.

With Joy on the verge of revealing life-changing news, Chad battling temptation, and Sarah fearing disaster, DOOL is packed with suspense and drama. Will Joy confirm Alex is about to become a father? Can Chad resist Cat for much longer? And will Sarah’s worst fears come true? Stay tuned for all the twists and turns on Days of Our Lives.