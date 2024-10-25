Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Kristen Inspire Stefan to Reignite His Romance with Gabi?

In the latest Days of Our Lives episode airing on October 25, Kristen DiMera witnesses the unhappiness of her brother, Stefan DiMera, and decides to take action. Despite her own complicated feelings for Brady Black, Kristen is determined to help Stefan reclaim his happiness with Gabi Hernandez.

Days of Our Lives Spoilers and Highlights

Kristen will push Stefan to reconsider his impending divorce from Gabi, suggesting that he should reignite his relationship instead of giving up. She believes there’s still a chance for them, prompting Stefan to reassess his situation. Meanwhile, Gabi, still deeply in love with Stefan, also starts to contemplate whether their love story truly needs to end in divorce.

However, their potential reunion faces new obstacles, as the arrival of Vivian Alamain could disrupt their plans. In addition to this familial drama, viewers can look forward to Philip Kiriakis’ return, who is eager to take control of Titan and prevent Xander Kiriakis from jeopardizing the family legacy. Tensions rise as Xander prepares to make a risky trade involving Dr. Rolf’s serum, which he hopes will cure Sarah’s paralysis.

Meanwhile, EJ DiMera is expected to exert pressure on Fiona Cook, possibly seeking a shady advantage against Brady. This dynamic adds another layer of intrigue to the episode as EJ employs his usual scheming tactics.

As Kristen motivates Stefan to fight for love and Philip returns to reclaim his family's legacy, Days of Our Lives continues to deliver gripping storylines. With romantic reconciliations and fierce power plays on the horizon, fans won't want to miss the unfolding drama. Stay tuned for more twists and turns in this captivating saga.

