Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Xander’s New Partner Spell Trouble for Brady?

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, September 25, tease escalating tensions and dangerous plots. Xander Kiriakis is determined to go after Brady Black, despite Sarah’s pleas to stop. Meanwhile, Sophia Choi makes her move on Tate Black, but Holly Jonas won’t let things slide so easily. Brady, still consumed by guilt over Sarah’s paralysis, faces a tough road ahead, especially with Xander scheming behind the scenes.

Days of Our Lives Spoilers and Highlights

Brady Black is still weighed down by guilt, believing he’s responsible for Sarah Kiriakis’ paralysis. While Brady struggles to find a way forward, his brother, Eric Brady, steps in with words of encouragement. Eric reminds Brady that his children, Rachel and Tate, need him, urging him to focus on being the best father he can be. Despite Eric’s efforts, Brady remains trapped in his guilt, unsure how to move past the pain.

Meanwhile, Eric has his own challenges, as Holly Jonas continues to lash out over the death of her father, Daniel Jonas. Eric shares his struggles with Brady, bonding over their shared feelings of responsibility. In the midst of this, Holly interrupts a close moment between Tate and Sophia Choi. Sophia, who has set her sights on Tate, attempts to get closer to him, but Holly’s unexpected arrival derails her plans. Tensions between Holly and Sophia are only set to rise in the episodes ahead.

On the other side of town, Maggie Kiriakis receives a shocking confession from Fiona Cook. Fiona reveals the steamy details of how she protected Brady from Xander’s wrath, which catches Maggie completely off guard. As Maggie processes this bombshell, Sarah becomes increasingly alarmed about Xander’s continued obsession with revenge. Despite her desperate pleas for Xander to stop, her warnings fall on deaf ears.

Xander isn’t backing down and is about to take his plot to the next level. He enlists a new henchman to assist in his scheme against Brady, setting the stage for more chaos. As the episode comes to a close, Xander prepares to give his new partner some important—and dangerous—orders.

With Xander’s plot advancing and Brady unaware of the danger headed his way, tensions are rising in Salem. Will Sarah’s warnings come too late, and how will Brady handle the mounting threats? Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives as the drama unfolds, with unexpected twists and new rivalries on the horizon.

