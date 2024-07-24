Deadpool And Wolverine: Ryan Reynolds Clarifies Taylor Swift's Involvement Is NOT A Cameo

Taylor Swift has entered the Deadpool & Wolverine chat again. The worldwide debate on the identity of Lady Deadpool recently took an unlikely turn after fans speculated whether Ryan Reynolds might take on the character himself.

While Blake Lively and Taylor Swift had the odds, it was earlier confirmed that the pop star would not appear in Marvel’s most-anticipated film of the year. This week, Reynolds respawned the buzz around Swift’s cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine after he subtly teased the many cameos, or as he would say “surprises”, in the third Deadpool installment.

Ryan Reynolds addresses Taylor Swift's theory in Deadpool & Wolverine

Two days ahead of the big release, Ryan Reynolds, 47, sat down for some light Deadpool & Wolverine banter on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Host Fallon, curious about the cameos, got straight to the point and hilariously mumbled Taylor Swift’s name, hinting at Reynolds to provide clarity on her involvement.

After Fallon described how the cameo rumors have sparked debates online and even commended the Deadpool star’s poker face, Reynolds explained the idea behind the film’s stellar roster of guest stars.

“I would say to this, we do not really have cameos as much as surprises,” the actor explained, adding if it was in his power he would cast Taylor Swift as Deadpool owing to her great humor. “She’d make a good Deadpool,” Reynolds quipped in the latest episode of The Tonight Show.

The Canadian star refrained from sharing any more information than simply stating that the cameos are more surprises that add depth to the storyline. The characters are not simply famous people popping in and out of the movie but have beginnings, middles, and ends.

With the secret cameos intact, Reynolds expressed uncertainty on how the crew was able to pull the feat amidst all the anticipation and internet sleuths hovering for more scoops.

Later, Fallon congratulated the Deadpool 3 cast during their recent world premiere before flaunting his knowledge of Lady Deadpool’s true identity. For fans, they might have luck finding out after the film hits theatres on July 26.

Taylor Swift is Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s family nanny

Deadpool 3 co-star Hugh Jackman spilled the beans on Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s favorite babysitter during an exclusive interview with E! News on Monday, July 22. The Wolverine star revealed that Taylor Swift is the star couple’s go-to “nanny” for their four kids, James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4 and Olin, 1.

While Reynolds agreed, he made a great comeback expressing worries about Swift’s charges for her babysitting services. “The cost of that is…,” the A-lister said quite tensely referring to the affordability of Swift’s babysitting. He joked that his accountant called the expense “cost-prohibitive” but what he really meant was the costs were insane.

Taylor Swift has become a topic of debate when discussing her potential cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine. The recurring questions and speculation urged Reynolds to finally give in as he conceded during the interview that the Cruel Summer songstress does not appear in the film.

“I will say once and for all that the cameo thing with Taylor, because she’s our friend—that is not in this film,” the IF actor said shutting down the rumors for good ahead of the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere. Fans now have their bets set on actress and Reynolds' real-life spouse, Blake Lively.

