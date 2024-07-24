‘Taylor Swift Is A Fun Person’: Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman Hope To Join the Pop Star At More NFL Games

Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Taylor Swift, and Blake Lively made headlines in October 2023 when they all attended a Kansas City Chiefs game. The Deadpool & Wolverine stars, along with Reynolds' wife Blake Lively, were spotted cheering on the Chiefs as they faced the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium as per PEOPLE.

The event was more than just a football game; it was also a celebrity sighting, with Swift drawing a lot of attention. Shawn Levy, the director of Deadpool & Wolverine, was also in attendance, making it a memorable night.

Reynolds and Jackman hoping for more NFL fun

Reynolds and Jackman are excited to attend more NFL games with Swift this season. They expressed their excitement at the July 22, 2024, premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine, a Marvel Studios film. "Oh, I hope so," said Jackman when asked if they would go to another game with Swift.

Reynolds shared the sentiment, saying, "You don't say no to that." The actors appear to be looking forward to spending more game days with Swift, who is known for her hit song Fortnight, as well as her upbeat personality.

The October game was a memorable event, with Jackman posting a selfie on Instagram Stories with himself, Swift, Lively, and Reynolds. Jackman jokingly captioned the photo: "Probably one of my best selfies ever."

The event showed the friendship between these celebrities, and Jackman joked to PEOPLE, “If you ever really want to kinda not feel great about your career, go to [an NFL] game with Taylor Swift and Blake Lively — and then you're Blake Lively, Taylor Swift, and others at the game.” Reynolds agreed, "We're just and others."

Reynolds and Jackman discussed how much they enjoy Swift’s company

During the PEOPLE interview, Reynolds and Jackman also expressed how much they enjoy Swift's company outside of football. Reynolds said that Taylor Swift is a fun person to have a beer with. Reynolds continued the joke, saying, “Well, if you get access to outside information — once you leave the bomb shelter — you'll understand. Huge politician. And one of the funnier people.”

Reynolds even joked that Swift could be the next Deadpool, saying that people keep asking if she's in the movie, and he keeps saying if there's ever someone else to play Deadpool, he thinks it might actually be Taylor.

Reynolds and Lively are not only friends with Swift; their daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, are famously mentioned in Swift's song Betty from her album Folklore. The couple welcomed their youngest child, Olin, in February 2023, expanding their family.

