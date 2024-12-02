Deadpool & Wolverine Originally Included NSFW Joke About THIS Famous Cartoon Character But Disney Had It Removed; Deets

Ryan Reynolds made sure to bring in as many mutants as possible in his recent superhero outing, Deadpool & Wolverine. In the process, he carefully examined every aspect of the film to ensure the audience would burst into laughter.

With some of the most brutal jokes—also breaking the fourth wall—Deadpool & Wolverine became an epic entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that will be remembered for years, while also welcoming some much-needed superheroes into the film franchise.

However, one particular joke from the movie was cut after Disney raised concerns about it, even though they allowed an R-rated movie to come out of their production house.

“F*CK! What? We can’t even afford one more X-Man? Disney is so cheap. I can barely breathe with all this Mickey Mouse c*ck in my throat,” Deadpool exclaims in the movie.

This specific joke addressed the production house’s influence over the franchise. The Merc with a Mouth was once again seen breaking the fourth wall, this time to express his frustration over the financial constraints imposed by the studio.

As stated by director Shawn Levy, this line was later altered to a new one referencing another Disney cartoon character.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the actor from Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard discussed the situation in an article published on July 12, 2024.

Ryan Reynolds also mentioned during his press tours that, although Disney gave him feedback on certain jokes, they were very flexible with it.

While the studios had the line about their flagship character, Mickey Mouse, cut, it was replaced with: “Pinocchio shoving his face up Deadpool’s a*s and starting to lie like crazy.”

Deadpool & Wolverine starred Ryan Reynolds as the wise-cracking superhero who always tries to avoid being part of the X-Men. Meanwhile, it also featured another iconic antihero, Wolverine, played by Hugh Jackman.

The cast of this outing included Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, the sister of Professor X, along with Leslie Uggams, Morena Baccarin, and Matthew Macfadyen.

The film also featured several notable cameos, including Channing Tatum as Gambit, Chris Evans as Johnny Storm, Jennifer Garner as Elektra, Wesley Snipes as Blade, Dafne Keen as X-23, and more.

