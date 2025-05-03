Is Ryan Reynolds Working On X-Men Movie Featuring Deadpool? Find Out Here

After shattering box office records with his latest outing, Deadpool & Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds is now working on a new story that will focus on X-Men and will also have his Merc with a Mouth in it. New reports suggest that the actor from The Proposal is currently on his next adventure as the anti-hero.

While being on stage at the recently held Time 100 Summit, Ryan Reynolds revealed that he is in the process of developing a film that would be a team-up between his own on-screen Marvel character and that of the other mutants. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the Green Lantern actor is still exploring plans to make the superhero ensemble a grand one.

Reports also suggest that his story would feature at least three or four prominent X-Men characters. While the story would majorly focus on these other mutants, his Deadpool would make an appearance alongside them, having a supporting role rather than being the main lead of the story.

As per THR, sources suggested that Ryan Reynolds thinks his loud-mouthed hero should be kept adjacent to the spotlight while allowing the X-Men characters to take charge. The actor plans to have these characters inculcated in more unique and unexpected ways, which is exciting for everyone.

However, it is crucial to know that Ryan Reynolds has touched the story of his anti-hero character after he had previously continually stated that he wouldn't wear the red suit ever again.

Meanwhile, one should also know that the potential Deadpool project does not happen to be the one on which Marvel Studios is working at present. Moreover, even Ryan Reynolds has not shared this exciting development with Kevin Feige.

The actor from Free Guy had successfully brought Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine to life after the star had put down his claws in the past.

