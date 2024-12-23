Hugh Jackman’s Romance with Sutton Foster Faces Mixed Reactions from His Children Post-Split from Deborra-Lee Furness

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's rumored romance meets with conflicted reactions from the Deadpool & Wolverine actor's children, Oscar and Ava, who he shares with ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness. Jackman and Furness ended their 27-year-long marriage in 2023.

The siblings spend part of their time between their parents and, as alleged, are conflicted about receiving Foster into their father's life. They reportedly try to welcome him but feel guilty at different instances when they start growing closer to Foster.

"It’s been hard for the kids, having to welcome Sutton into their father’s world with their own mixed feelings about it while at the same time feeling guilty if they get too close," a source told Woman’s Day.

Currently, Jackman is spending his holidays in Australia with his children, whereas Broadway star Foster is back in Los Angeles rehearsing Once Upon A Mattress. The Daily Mail reported that physical distance seems not to deter them, as their sources claim the relationship between Jackman and Foster gets even more intimate.

This developing situation has apparently created tension with Jackman's ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness. She is reportedly mad at Jackman's friends, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, for keeping this relationship from her.

According to reports from Radar Online, "They kept their lips sealed out of loyalty to Hugh. Despite their longtime relationship with Deb, they chose to cover for him! Now she is seething with rage over being the last to know about the clandestine affair. Deb feels blindsided. She has a memory like a steel trap and isn't afraid to use it!"

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness announced their separation in 2023 after almost three decades of marriage. The family is learning to cope with their changed circumstances as Jackman tries to maintain a private life.

