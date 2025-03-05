Denise Richards Explains How She And Tori Spelling ALMOST Became Step Siblings; READ

Denise Richards randomly revealing that she and Tori Spelling almost became step-siblings was not on the 2025 bingo card. The actress spilled the hot tea about the same topic when both of them conversed on Bravo’s new venture, Denise Richards & Her Wild Things.

While they discussed various topics, Richard’s father, Irv's name came up, and Spelling shared that she missed him, to which Richards replied that she was going to tell that to her father.

Then the Starships Troopers actress said, “You know that a hairdresser a long time ago wanted to set my dad up with your mom.” The Beverly Hills 90210 responded by saying, that she was not aware of this, adding, “They’d be cute together.”

Richards revealed about her father being "intimidated." She added, “I was like, ‘Dad, please.’ How great would that be? We could’ve been step-sisters!” Apart from this, they also bonded over another past link between them who was none other than their ex Patrick Mundoon.

Richards candidly stated about her past jealousy towards Spelling. She also added that she was on and off with him and called him “schweet babe.” Then Spelling hilariously said that called him “f**k face.”

The Wild Things star stated that Mundood said to her that he was dating Spelling and could not see her and Richards became “Jealous” of her. Richards ended up calling their ex and addressed him as“schweet babe,” saying that Spelling was also present.

The Spelling asked him to confirm what they called each other. He said, "We call each other f**k face!”

Then Drop Dead Gorgeous actress further said to him, “I told her that you and I, even though we were hooking up and whatever the f**k, you did tell me at one point you couldn't anymore because you were dating Tori.” Mundoon confirmed this as well, adding that he did not recall the 1990s but he remembered both of them.

To this Spelling said that this was life-altering. She added, “That was life-changing. Like, a man stopped seeing Denise Richards for me.” She quipped that he always desired to have Holywood Hollywood Walk of Fame but she was okay with this.