Dancing With The Stars Finale Recap: Did Ex-Contestants Return On Stage Again?

The anticipation to find out who will take the trophy home and win the current season of Dancing with the Stars was at its peak. However, apart from that, the finale was made more interesting because the show brought back past competitors, who wowed the audience with their moves.

Beloved former contestants, including Anna Delvery, Tori Spelling, Dwight Howard, Brooks Nader Reginald Vel Johnson, and many more people, took the audience by surprise with their return during the November 26 broadcast.

As per People magazine, the eliminated contestants returned to the ballroom with the opening number to Holiday by Madonna.

During the broadcast, the famous ex-con, Delvey, got to see the popular “Nothing” tattoo on her partner, Ezra Sosa. He got that word inked after his dancing partner went viral for saying that word when she was asked by the host, Julianne Hough, about what she would take away from the competition during her elimination.

After seeing the tattoo, in her classic style, she was blunt with her opinion. Delvey shared a post on Instagram on November 26 that consisted of a video where the dancing pro pulls off his shirt to expose where it got that word inked. After looking at it, she says, “Wow, why is it so small? Come on, Ezra, you couldn't afford anything bigger?" per People magazine.

While talking about the viral and iconic moment that was created during her elimination, which occurred earlier in the season, Delvey talked about the same when she appeared on Tori Spelling’s misSPELLING podcast and said that she uttered that word because that was the reality of how she felt.

When the finale of the ABC show began, it was made clear that the couples who were still competing on the show would showcase their talent on a “redemption dance," which was assigned to them by the judges; along with them, they would also perform a “freestyle” routine, per the outlet.

