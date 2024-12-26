Derek Hough Spends $8,000 On Emergency Surgery For His Cat Otis During The Holidays

Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough revealed an unexpected and costly holiday moment involving his pet cat, Otis. In an Instagram post during the holidays, Hough shared that he had to spend $8,000 on veterinary care for Otis. The expense wasn’t for a luxurious gift, but rather an emergency procedure to remove items the curious feline had consumed.

“Look what I got for Christmas,” Hough captioned a photo of a plastic bag filled with the objects retrieved from Otis’s stomach. “A plastic bag filled with stuff Otis ate and had to be removed from his stomach costing $8,000. Ya! Glad he’s ok.”

Otis’s eating habits led to a stressful situation for Derek Hough during what should have been a joyful holiday season. The items consumed by Otis were non-edible and required immediate medical attention. The veterinary procedure ensured that Otis recovered safely, though it left Hough with a hefty bill.

Hough’s post garnered sympathy and humorous comments from fans who could relate to dealing with mischievous pets. Despite the stress, Hough’s primary focus was Otis’s health.

While managing Otis’s emergency, Hough was also busy performing as part of Dance for the Holidays: The New Tour. He and his wife, Hayley Erbert, took to the stage at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on December 21, delivering a memorable performance.

The event became even more special with a surprise guest appearance by Mark Ballas. Together, Hough and Ballas recreated their Argentine tango, a fan-favorite routine first performed during the season 33 finale of Dancing with the Stars.

Hough’s collaboration with Ballas wasn’t just for entertainment. It symbolized a step toward inclusivity on Dancing with the Stars. “We wanted to soft launch the idea of two men dancing together on Dancing with the Stars,” Hough told Deadline.

He described it as an introduction that could pave the way for future partnerships. “It became sort of like an introduction, if you will, and left the door open a little bit for some future partnerships on the show,” he added.

