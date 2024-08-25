Did Ben Affleck's 'Mood Swings' Lead To His Divorce From Jennifer Lopez? Sources Have THIS To Say

Jennifer Lopez divorced Ben Affleck on August 20, exactly two years after their wedding. According to sources, his temperament which is unpredictable and intense was the main reason why they decided to separate.

As per People, Affleck’s impetuousness caused them a lot of strain despite having so much love for each other. His fickle character which could not be hidden from the eyes of the public perhaps contributed to the collapse of their marriage. The outlet's source stressed, "Ben's erratic mood swings that he couldn't hide from the press, as much as he tried to" largely contributed to their separation.



The actor’s emotional state was said to have fluctuated dramatically, varying from periods of extreme happiness and warmth to more sinister or nasty ones. This was an indication of deeper problems that Affleck himself seemed aware of even though he still participated in interviews with the press.



Since April — when Lopez, 55, listed April 26 as their separation date — the couple made attempts at saving their marriage. However, his mood going up and down became a toxic environment which they could no longer cope with. Despite trying hard to work out themselves through these issues, however, it got too challenging for them both without outside support.

The source added, "They were trying to work through it, but when the mood swings and the big highs and big lows informed a toxicity that was pervasive, no one can help you — you have to help yourself."

On one hand there was still affection between them while on another side this contrast between who he appeared publicly versus who he really was privately became clearer by day. It is argued that this gap made it hard for their relationship to survive.

Lopez’s decision to file for divorce on their second wedding anniversary — a day that marked their southern wedding in Georgia in 2022 following a legal ceremony in Las Vegas on July 17—was seen as significant. The outlet's sources say that she had probably reached her breaking point where waiting would no longer help.

Both Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are doing everything possible for the sake of their children during all those difficulties they faced together. After divorcing Marc Anthony, JLo shares twins Max and Emme aged sixteen whereas Ben co-parents eighteen-year-old Violet, fifteen-year-old Seraphina and twelve-year-old Samuel with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. The priority has always been their children’s welfare.

